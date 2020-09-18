ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO To Record Debut Solo Album

ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello has confirmed that he is working on material for his debut solo album. "Just before COVID hit, I was actually gonna go and record a couple of songs with a producer," he revealed during an appearance on a video podcast hosted by Todd Kerns, the bassist of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS (see video below). "And COVID hit, and I kind of backed out. It really hit New York in January and February. I had studio time booked and we were gonna do it, and long story short, I just felt weird. All the musicians involved, we all just decided, 'You know what? Let's hold this until we're a little more clear about what's going on.'"

According to Bello, he was going to record his first solo material in New York City, but he changed his plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I had some great, great players play on it," the 55-year-old musician said. "And it's even better now, because I can even write more right now. So let it simmer."

Regarding the musical direction of his solo material, Bello said: "It's funny, because it's sounding a lot like ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE [Bello's side project with MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson]. It is more in that vein — heavy rock and roll… I grew up on this stuff. It'll be rock and roll with a heavier edge to it, and that's fine, 'cause that's what I'm into."

Bello's solo LP is expected to be issued via Megaforce, which released ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE's debut album, "Get It Out", in January 2019.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Bello started playing when he was 12, learning bass parts on guitar; idolizing bass heroes such as Geddy Lee, Steve Harris and Geezer Butler; and frequently jamming with his uncle, ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante. Bello joined ANTHRAX in time for 1985's "Spreading The Disease" album, and fans loved his high-energy stage presence and deftly inventive bass style. Since that time, ANTHRAX quickly reached the upper echelons of metal stardom with a series of classic punk/speed metal albums fueled by Bello's ferociously riffing bass work. On stage and off, Bello is a veritable bass ambassador who doesn't pull any musical punches.

ANTHRAX is working on material for its next studio album, tentatively due in 2021. The follow-up to 2016's "For All Kings" will be ANTHRAX's third full-length release since the 2010 return of singer Joey Belladonna, who came back into the fold for the "Big Four" shows with METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH, in the process helping inspire a new wave of creativity.

