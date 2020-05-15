ANTHRAX Announces Virtual Clinics, Unveils 'The Quarantine Drop' Wear

ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante, Frank Bello, Scott Ian and Jonathan Donais will helm their own virtual classrooms that will offer programs in songwriting, guitar, bass, drums and questiona-and-answer sessions, all via the Topeka Live platform. Scott will offer a "Guitar Session", a "Songwriting Session" and a "20 Questions Session"; Frank will present a "Bass Clinic", a "Songwriting Session" and a "20 Questions Session"; Charlie's curriculum will encompass a "Drum Session" and a "Songwriting Clinic"; and Jonathan will present a "Guitar Clinic".

Also today, ANTHRAX announces a brand new line of merchandise, "The Quarantine Drop", that consists of two limited edition t-shirts: the quarantine masked Not-Man on the front with "Stop Spreading the Disease: Stay the F*ck Home" on the back, and the "State Of Quarantine" shirt featuring the album cover art. But wait, there's more: shipping with each order for the next 72 hours only (ends Monday at 11:59 a.m. ET), the band will include a free ANTHRAX quarantine mask. The band will be donating a portion of all proceeds to Direct Relief (DirectRelief.org), an organization that helps equip doctors and nurses in 80+ countries and 50 U.S. states with life-saving medial resources to care for the world's most vulnerable people. Log on to link text for more information and to place your order.

ANTHRAX has spent most of the last four years touring in support of its latest album, "For All Kings", which was released in February 2016. A follow-up effort is expected in 2021.