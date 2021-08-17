ANTHRAX Announces Fall 2022 European Tour

Still celebrating its 40-year tenure as one of music's premier thrash metal bands, ANTHRAX has announced its first European tour since the summer of 2019. Kicking off on September 27, 2022 in Birmingham, England, the band will play 28 dates in 16 countries, wrapping up in Zurich, Switzerland on November 5. Crossover thrash band MUNICIPAL WASTE will support on all dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. BST, 11 a.m. CET. Go to www.anthrax.com for all purchasing information.

"It sure has been a long time since we rock'n'rolled in the U.K. and Europe," said ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, "but we're coming back soon to bring the noise to all of you guys. Being that we can't get over there until 2022, we're going to make sure that every show will be an eventful one. We won't just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary — hey, we'll be giving YOU some history! — but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can't wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!!!"

On this tour, fans can expect ANTHRAX to draw from all four decades — fan favorite and deep cuts — for their nightly setlist.

"There's just something special about Europe," said singer Joey Belladonna. "Our fans there have always had a full-fledged excitement about our shows, and I enjoy performing more than anyone can imagine, so we're really looking forward to this tour."

ANTHRAX's 2022 European tour dates:

Sep. 27 - 02 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Sep. 29 - Academy, Manchester, UK

Sep. 30 - 02 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Oct. 01 - 02 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

Oct. 03 - 02 Academy, Leeds, UK

Oct. 04 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Oct. 06 - 02 Academy, Bristol, UK

Oct. 08 - Brixton Academy, London, UK

Oct. 10 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

Oct. 11 - 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

Oct. 13 - Bataclan, Paris, France

Oct. 14 - Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen, Germany

Oct. 15 - Werk 2, Leipzig, Germany

Oct. 17 - Vega Main Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct. 18 - Trädgår'n, Gothenburg, Sweden

Oct. 19 - Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

Oct. 21 - Tullisali, Oulu, Finland

Oct. 22 - Logomo, Turku, Finland

Oct. 23 - Kultuurikatel, Talinn, Estonia

Oct. 25 - Stodola, Warsaw, Poland

Oct. 26 - Batschapp, Frankfurt, Germany

Oct. 27 - LKA Longhorn, Stuttgart, Germany

Oct. 29 - Sono, Brno, Czech Republic

Oct. 31 - Babra Negra, Budapest, Hungary

Nov. 01 - Culture Factory, Zagreb, Croatia

Nov. 02 - Arena, Vienna, Austria

Nov. 04 - Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

Nov. 05 - Komplex, Zurich, Switzerland

Formed by guitarist Scott Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

ANTHRAX's latest album, "For All Kings", was called by some critics ANTHRAX's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the 2011 release of comeback LP "Worship Music".