ANTHRAX And DEATH ANGEL Members Cover MOTHER LOVE BONE's 'Chloe Dancer/Crown Of Thorns' (Video)

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante has teamed up with DEATH ANGEL singer Mark Osegueda and METAL ALLEGIANCE bassist Mark Menghi to record a cover version of MOTHER LOVE BONE's "Chloe Dancer/Crown Of Thorns", filmed while they were in quarantine.

Benante uploaded a video of the performance to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "What if? I always ask that when I listen to MOTHER LOVE BONE, Would Andrew Wood have sung 'Release' or 'Why go'? Would that TEN album have been the next MLB album?

"I remember sitting in Lonn Friend's @instadude74 office when he got the Call that Andrew Wood had Died. I couldn't believe it, WTF?? I thought that band was going to have a long career...well some of them did.

"What A great album; to this day it's one of my favorites. The Chloe/Crown Of Thorns song is a stand out, it's so perfect.

"A few years ago I did a version of Chloe Dancer with Mark Osegueda @bonsloth and Mark Menghi @markmenghi at a @metalallegiance show. I think they both capture the feel and emotion on this song .

"I always thought I never really finished or felt fulfilled and I wanted to do a better cover of it. Since I've been doing these jams this song has always been on my mind. I get goosebumps when I play it, it's weird and emotional.

"I hope you Dig it!"

Benante has been using his coronavirus downtime to connect virtually with other metal musicians and share videos of them covering various pop, rock and metal tracks, including those by RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, Billie Eilish and Tom Petty.

ANTHRAX has spent most of the last four years touring in support of its latest album, "For All Kings", which was released in February 2016. A follow-up effort is expected in 2021.

