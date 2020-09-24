Another OZZY OSBOURNE Granddaughter Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon has revealed that another of their granddaughters, five-year-old Andy Rose, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharon discussed Andy's diagnosis on Thursday's episode of "The Talk", just three days after she broke the news that her granddaughter Minnie, son Jack Osbourne's three-year-old daughter, was infected with the novel coronavirus.

"A few days ago, my granddaughter Andy came down with COVID," Sharon said on the program earlier today (see video below). "And, I didn't want to say anything because it's not my story to tell, it's Jack's. So, Jack did speak about it yesterday. So, yes, there's now two granddaughters out the of three that have it."

According to Sharon, Andy and Minnie are "doing surprisingly well." She said: "The first three, four days, and then, after that, it's like night and day, the way they change so quickly. And they are both doing fine, thank God."

Sharon previously said that Minnie contracted the virus "from somebody who works for my son." She said her granddaughter's diagnosis "just goes to show you … that children can get COVID."

Jack Osbourne and actress Lisa Stelly, who divorced in 2019 after six years of marriage, also share eight-year-old daughter Pearl.

Although Sharon tested negative for COVID-19, the talk-show host said she will continue to quarantine through the weekend before she can return to work.

"I'm going to be back [in the studio] on Monday, finally," she said. "It's like, I've had, you know, a lovely place to stay... [but] I'm ready, ready to come back."

Earlier this month, Ozzy said he won't have a coronavirus vaccine despite his Parkinson's disease putting him at greater risk. Speaking on Rock Classics Radio on Apple Music Hits, he said: "I'm trying to recover so I can get... The only good thing about this pandemic, I couldn't work anyway because of my injuries. I'm hoping that I'll be booking 2022, I think.

"To be honest with you, I don't think it's gonna get ship shape until the end of next year. I think this winter is gonna be fucking bad, because you're gonna have the flu. People are, 'I'm not taking the flu shot.' You know what?

"You can give me anything, but I'm not gonna be number one on that fucking new vaccine. I don't know want to be the first one to wake up with a set of fucking antlers in the morning."

This past July, Ozzy said that he was still "not back to 100 percent" after suffering from several medical issues last year, including a fall, neck surgery and hospitalization for the flu. Ozzy also said that he was looking forward to performing again once he has regained his health and the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

Last month, Ozzy blasted Donald Trump's coronavirus response, saying that America's 45th president is "acting like a fool." In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy said: "In my lifetime, I've never known anything like this. It's getting worse, not better. And this guy's acting like a fool. I don't really like to talk politics that much, but I've got to say what I feel with this guy. There's not much hope left. Maybe he's got a trick up his sleeve and he's going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That's fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it's never gonna go away."

When the pandemic struck, Ozzy had just released his first solo album in a decade, "Ordinary Man", which he recorded late last year while recovering from surgery and related illnesses. The BLACK SABBATH singer had previously canceled all his 2019 tour plans, and the rescheduled 2020 shows have also been scrapped.

