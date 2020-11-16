ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Announces 'The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest' Solo Album

Anneke Van Giersbergen will release her new solo album, "The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest", on February 26, 2021 via InsideOut Music.

Lyrically, and musically, the award-winning Dutch artist lays her soul bare with the most evocative record of her career — captivating song-stories told with acoustic guitars, strings, horns, percussion, and Anneke's hypnotic vocal harmonies

The new album's title, "The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest", refers to the idea that, when facing personal challenges, we are forced to find answers to life's biggest questions. But, at this point in her near-three-decade-long music career, this solo album — and, crucially, the heartbreak that inspired it — was not something Anneke Van Giersbergen ever anticipated writing.

In 2018, Anneke began working on new material for her metal band, VUUR. Although their debut album, "In This Moment We Are Free - Cities", was met with a mixed reception, fans were warming up to their heavy, progressive sound. Therefore, a rapid follow-up album would surely establish Anneke's return to fronting a metal band. However, behind the scenes, these were troubled times.

Anneke shares: "My belief in VUUR saw me spend all my savings on recording VUUR's debut album and taking the band on the road. After completing our first touring cycle, I realized that more VUUR would mean yet more, huge financial risks."

To make matters worse, in 2018, her long-lasting marriage, which had always been wonderful, unexpectedly saw a storm approaching.

Anneke adds: "I instantly knew I needed to write music about fixing my life. This creative endeavor would be far too personal for a VUUR album. And it would also require solitude."

With just her acoustic guitar and basic recording gear, Anneke retreated to a small house near the woods, just outside her hometown of Eindhoven. She let go of the pressures of what VUUR's future might be, and fell into the meditative process of writing a solo album. In 2019, work continued on the new songs. In 2020, Anneke asked her friend and producer, Gijs Coolen, to help finish the album.

Throughout the completion of the album, Anneke's fragile, acoustic song stories were fused together with an alchemy of panoramic strings, horns, and percussion. The resulting 11-track record has all the intimacy of Anneke serenading an audience of one, combined with surprising departures into swampier, foot-stomping grooves.

The Japanese art of kintsugi has inspired Anneke to use a repaired heart as the album's symbol. Kintsugi teaches that bringing together the pieces of a broken object — with the use of a precious metal – — value and uniqueness to it. And, instead of giving up on their marriage, Anneke and her husband decided to take the time to mend their bond. They now cherish the repaired heartbreak as something profoundly valuable.

Their journey through this personal storm, and the album that Anneke created in the eye of it, proves that the darkest skies truly are the brightest.

The album will be available as CD digipak, gatefold LP + CD and as digital album.

"The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest" track listing

01. Agape

02. Hurricane

03. My Promise

04. I Saw A Car

05. The Soul Knows

06. The End

07. Keep It Simple

08. Lo And Behold

09. Losing You

10. Survive

11. Love You Like I Love You

"The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest" is Anneke's 23rd career album. It proves, once again, that the award-winning Dutch artist defies being pigeonholed by any genre.

After thirteen years as the front woman for melancholic metallers THE GATHERING, she struck out on her own in 2007. Since then, her creativity has known no bounds. Anneke quickly solidified a successful solo career (initially under the moniker AGUA DE ANNIQUE), and has recorded and performed with Canadian metal genius Devin Townsend multiple times. She has also lent her serene yet powerful voice to the likes of ANATHEMA, Icelandic folk group ÁRSTÍÐIR, WITHIN TEMPTATION, AYREON mastermind Arjen Lucassen, AMORPHIS, and prog legend John Wetton.

2012's "Everything Is Changing" was something of a milestone in Anneke's solo career. The album, which was the first to be released under her own name, received two Edison Award nominations — Holland's most prestigious music prize — in the categories "Best Female Artist" and "Best Album."

In 2015, Anneke Van Giersbergen and Arjen Lucassen (AYREON) released their collaborative album "The Diary" under the name THE GENTLE STORM. In October 2017, Anneke's progressive metal outfit VUUR released their much-anticipated debut album. "In This Moment We Are Free – Cities" entered the Dutch album Top 100 at No. 2, Anneke's highest-ever chart position.

Forever the unpredictable artist, in late 2018, Anneke released "Symphonized", an 11-track live orchestral album. It was recorded at two career-spanning concerts alongside Residentie Orkest The Hague, and features rearrangements of songs from her entire back catalogue.

2019 saw Dutch music copyright organisation Buma Cultuur honor Anneke with the Buma ROCKS! Export Award. This is their award for the most successful dutch artist abroad in heavy music.