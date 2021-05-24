ANN WILSON Releases EP Of Previously Unheard Pre-HEART Recordings

Legendary vocalist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Ann Wilson has unveiled a collection of unreleased archival songs made with the band that she was in before HEART. THE DAYBREAKS were a short-lived hard rock group fronted by Wilson in the late 1960s. They performed in various small venues, recorded a handful of songs and released a seven-inch single in 1969 before she left the band to form HEART with sister Nancy. THE DAYBREAKS EP is out now at all streaming platforms. A limited-edition 10-inch vinyl is available for order at annwilson.com with a digital redemption code.

"The Daybreaks" track listing:

01. Standing Watching You

02. I'm Gonna Drink My Hurt Away

03. Wonder How I Managed

04. Through Eyes And Glass

Wilson is jumping right back into live performances with the "Rite Of June: An Evening With Ann Wilson" Florida tour set for June. The dates are as follows:

June 22 - Fort Myers FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hal

June 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

June 27 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the history of rock and roll, Ann Wilson is a true icon, known far and wide as lead singer and songwriter of the groundbreaking rock band HEART. Led by Wilson's extraordinary vocal power, HEART has thrilled audiences for over four decades, earning sales of more than 35 million and well-deserved induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013. Indeed, as lead singer of the first female-fronted superstar hard rock band, Wilson blazed a trail for generations of women to come, while her songs — including "Barracuda", "Crazy On You", "Straight O" and "Magic Man", to name but a few — have become part of the very fabric of popular culture.

Wilson made her stellar solo debut with 2007's "Hope & Glory", showcasing inventive covers of songs that inspired her own artistry alongside guest appearances from such friends and fans as Elton John, K.D. Lang, Alison Krauss, Wynonna Judd, Shawn Colvin and Rufus Wainwright. Her critically acclaimed second solo album, 2018's "Immortal", saw her teaming with longtime HEART producer Mike Flicker to put her unique stamp on songs made famous by David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty, Amy Winehouse and more. A series of remarkable single releases have followed, including "The Revolution Starts Now" (written and originally recorded by Steve Earle) and Wilson's own mighty soul ballad "Tender Heart", earning applause from such high-profile media outlets as Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and Goldmine. "The Hammer" and "Black Wing" were also released shortly after.

As creatively energized as ever before, Wilson is currently working on additional new music and plans to return to the road as soon as possible, bringing her one-of-a-kind voice and classic songs to stages everywhere.