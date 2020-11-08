ANGUS YOUNG Wants All AC/DC Songs To Have Band's Signature Sound: 'That's What We Aim For'

Angus Young has told Rock 105.5's "The Angi Taylor Show" that AC/DC's latest single, "Shot In The Dark", should immediately dispel any question about whether he and his bandmates have reinvented their sound. With ripping guitars, a pulsating backbeat and the guttural howls of singer Brian Johnson, the track comes across like it could fit right in with some of AC/DC's other classics.

"That's what we aim for," the guitarist said (hear audio below). "We always aim for to get tracks that are powerful. Then whoever hears it, we want them instantly to recognize it's AC/DC and no one else. So if you add all the elements together — especially also with the guitars; the guitars are very much upfront; we're very much a guitar band. Especially, also, if you're just a radio listener, that's the first thing you want it to do — you want an AC/DC track to cut right through and everyone can recognize straight away this is AC/DC… Even when we're writing, putting new songs together and creating, that was always the purpose — they had to immediately have that AC/DC sound that jumps out at you."

"Shot In The Dark" is the first single from AC/DC's long-awaited comeback album, "Power Up", which is due on November 13. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" features AC/DC's 2020 lineup of Angus, Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass) and Stevie Young (guitar).

"Power Up" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust".

"Power Up" will be available in multiple configurations that will excite collectors and die-hard fans alike, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe "Power Up" box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of "Shot In The Dark" blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited-edition variants of the LP will be available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band's online store. The album will be available on all digital platforms.

The legendary hard rockers postponed the last ten dates of their North American tour in 2016 after doctors told Johnson he faced a total loss of hearing if he did not stop touring immediately. He was eventually replaced on the road by GUNS N' ROSES vocalist Axl Rose.

