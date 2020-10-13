ANGUS YOUNG: AC/DC Was MALCOLM YOUNG's 'Baby, His Life'

Last week, AC/DC released "Shot In The Dark", the first single from the band's long-awaited comeback album, "Power Up", which is due on November 13. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" features AC/DC's reunited lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar). Johnson and Williams both left in 2016 for health reasons; and Rudd was sidelined in 2015 with various legal issues.

In a new video posted on AC/DC's YouTube channel, Angus once again spoke about how "Power Up" is a tribute to his late brother, founding AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, who died in 2017 from effects of dementia at age 64. Malcolm is credited as a writer on all 12 tracks on "Power Up".

"I know Mal's not with us anymore, but he's there with us in spirit," Angus said (see video below). "This band was his baby, his life. He was always one [to say], 'You keep going.' His big line always, every now and again, he'd go… He always said, 'If you're a musician, it's a bit like being on the Titanic. The band goes down with the ship.' That's how he viewed it."

Angus previously said that he thought Malcolm "would be proud of the job" AC/DC has done on "Power Up". "Even the title we gave it, 'Power Up', pretty much sums him up, too," he said. "When he put on that guitar, he was one big guitar. To put it this way: When he played guitar, it sounded like there were two people playing."

"Power Up" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust".

"Power Up" will be available in multiple configurations, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe "Power Up" box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of "Shot In The Dark" blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited-edition variants of the LP will be available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band's online store. The album will be available on all digital platforms.

"Power Up" track listing:

01. Realize

02. Rejection

03. Shot In The Dark

04. Through The Mists Of Time

05. Kick You When You’re Down

06. Witch's Spell

07. Demon Fire

08. Wild Reputation

09. No Man’s Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red

Photo credit: Josh Cheuse

