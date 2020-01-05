ANGEL's FRANK DIMINO Discusses Comeback Album 'Risen'

January 5, 2020

Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind recently conducted an interview with Frank Dimino of the legendary rock band ANGEL. A couple of excerpts from the chat follow below.

Myglobalmind: I'm really enjoying [ANGEL's new album] "Risen" as it kept true to ANGEL's legacy; I have to wonder why you and Punky [Meadows] haven't collaborated sooner on a full-length CD?

Dimino: "I'm not really sure. We have done a few things here and there. It's always hard to get things back together once they have been fractured. All of us have stayed in touch, but that doesn't mean that we are going to come back and play with each other again. As with any project, I've always tried to include the other members. 'In The Beginning' was Barry and me, but we involved Felix Robinson and Punky. We tried to get Gregg Giuffria. When I did my solo album 'Old Habits Die Hard', I did the same thing. Once things splinter, it's hard to get them back together. With this CD, Punky and I were touring together, so it made it easier to collaborate and do an album."

Myglobalmind: Did you put any pressure on yourself that this CD would have to be equal or better than what ANGEL ever did?

Dimino: "No, I don't think so, at least not at this stage. It was really just a matter of us sitting down and writing together. I went through that with my solo CD. When I approached writing it, I thought I don't want to do anything that resembles ANGEL, but its part of who and what I am. I felt it best to write and whatever comes out comes out. I think that is the same approach we took on 'Risen'."

Myglobalmind: What was the writing process like between you and Punky for "Risen", and how did it compare to how you wrote in the past?

Dimino: "It was different this time around because we weren't face-to-face. [Laughs]. Back in the day, we rehearsed every day; Punky would pick me up and drive to rehearsal together. We played every single day together. After rehearsal, Punky, Gregg, and I would stay and work on ideas. I would take it home, work on some lyrics, then bring it down the next day. This time we didn't do that. This time we only rehearsed a few songs with the band to get some ideas and layout the tracks."

Read the entire interview at Myglobalmind.


