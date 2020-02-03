ANGEL And STARZ To Team Up For 'Spirit Of '76' Tour

February 3, 2020 0 Comments

After a successful run of tour dates in December in support of its first new album in decades, "Risen", seminal rock band ANGEL will now tour more extensively in the United States with the "Spirit Of '76" 2020 tour. Kicking off in April, the bill also features STARZ, the American metal band that served as a major inspiration for such global luminaries as BON JOVI, MÖTLEY CRÜE and TWISTED SISTER. ANGEL will also be part of the Rock Legends Cruise in February alongside such heavyweights as Roger Daltrey, Sebastian Bach, Robby Krieger and more. In early April, ANGEL returns to Japan for a series of shows.

ANGEL is an American rock band from Washington, D.C. Discovered by Gene Simmons of KISS and then signed to Casablanca Records, ANGEL came to be known for its elaborate stage show and all-white costumes. For Casablanca, ANGEL released six albums and toured non-stop playing American arenas with such global superstars as AEROSMITH, RUSH, JOURNEY, STYX, TED NUGENT and more. They even headlined two nights at Japan's legendary Budokan. ANGEL appeared on the television shows "American Bandstand", "Don Kirshner's Rock Concert", "The Midnight Special" and in the film "Foxes".

Fast-forward to 2019 and ANGEL reunited to release a brand new album, "Risen". Issued on October 4 via Cleopatra Records, "Risen" has received rave reviews from the press, with Classic Rock declaring the album to be "packed with heavenly hooks and harmonies."

ANGEL features original bandmembers Punky Meadows (lead guitar) and Frank Dimino (lead vocals) along with Danny Farrow (rhythm guitar), Charlie Calv (keyboards), Billy Orrico (drums) and Steve Ojane (bass guitar).

ANGEL "Spirit Of '76" tour dates with STARZ:

Apr. 24 - Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall
Apr. 25 - Halethorpe, MD @ Fish Head Cantina
Apr. 26 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
Apr. 29 - New York, NY @ Iridium
May 02 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater
May 03 - Patchogue, NY @ 89 North

