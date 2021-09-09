ANDREW W.K. Unveils New Single 'Stay True To Your Heart'

Andrew W.K. will release his fifth full-length studio rock album, "God Is Partying", this Friday, September 10 via Napalm Records. The long-awaited nine-track opus of maximalist grandeur drops nearly 20 years after the release of his full-length debut, "I Get Wet".

Gifting fans with one last taste of the new album before it drops this Friday, Andrew W.K. has revealed a follow up to recent new singles "Babalon", "I'm In Heaven" and "Everybody Sins", titled "Stay True To Your Heart". The track's mechanical heartbeat builds towards a butterfly drum fill, bursting into an utterly soaring chorus, as the Party God conveys one of "God Is Partying"'s most addictive hooks. "Stay True To Your Heart" is a standout offering, evoking the uniquely delirious euphoria that Andrew W.K. delivers so well.

Andrew W.K. says about "Stay True To Your Heart": "What is the most brutal form of positivity? I want to get in there. Being and staying. Being true to yourself isn't the same as staying true to your heart. They told me all about this when I started forming. Approving the disapproval of others. Happiness. Seriousness. Zones of care — yourself, your family of supervisors, your city of strangers, your bathroom, your basement, your street. What does it mean for me to be not-human? What does it mean for a not-human to posses my party mindset? It's not appropriate for me to analyze this song in that way. The song is meant to analyze me. And the listener is meant to party."

Hovering in the fluorescent spotlight of his legendary party power, "God Is Partying" sees Andrew W.K. ransack the corners of the human psyche, reaching a triumphant apex in his catalog, 20 years after the release of his chart-topping 2001 full-length debut, "I Get Wet". Emotive yet steadfast, ominous yet invigorating, "God Is Partying" embraces both the break-ups and break-downs of life, and Andrew W.K. once again provides his audience with the perfect soundtrack to celebrate life in all its perplexing and euphoric intensity.

Channeling the manic euphoria that has compelled Andrew W.K.'s auditory insignia for decades, "God Is Partying" is soaked with a flood of epic energy — often traversing seemingly impenetrable lyrical themes while remaining refreshingly relatable, inspiring, and vital for survival. From sinister metallic bastions like the buzzing single "Babalon" to the timeless story telling of "Remember Your Oath", the album will have fans embracing their own party power and reveling in the depths of musical euphoria. "God Is Partying" opens triumphantly with Andrew W.K.'s hyper-melodic keyboard stylings introducing the menacing and magical music of "Everybody Sins", perfectly setting the scene for the dramatic immensity to follow. Tracks like the poetic "No One To Know" and the soaring tension of "Stay True To Your Heart" transport the listener to the precipice of a paradoxically infinite sonic horizon — rising into synthesizer-infused epics of mega-jumbo rock music, each track showcasing another example of Andrew W.K.'s expanding abilities as a vocalist and songwriter. Only halfway through the album is the listener driven directly into fiery depths with the massive track "I'm In Heaven" before ascending back up and into the sonic stratosphere with the tracks "My Tower" and the album's gargantuan closer, "And Then We Blew Apart".

"God Is Partying" track listing:

01. Everybody Sins

02. Babalon

03. No One To Know

04. Stay True To Your Heart

05. Goddess Partying

06. I'm In Heaven

07. Remember Your Oath

08. My Tower

09. And Then We Blew Apart

Various formats will include additional bonus tracks "I Made It" and "Not Anymore".

