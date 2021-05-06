ANDREW W.K. To Release 'God Is Partying' Album In September

Andrew W.K. will release his fifth full-length studio rock album, "God Is Partying", on September 10 via Napalm Records.

Hovering in the fluorescent spotlight of his legendary party power, "God Is Partying" sees Andrew W.K. ransack the corners of the human psyche, reaching a triumphant apex in his catalog, 20 years after the release of his chart-topping 2001 full-length debut, "I Get Wet". Emotive yet steadfast, ominous yet invigorating, "God Is Partying" embraces both the break-ups and break-downs of life, and Andrew W.K. once again provides his audience with the perfect soundtrack to celebrate life in all its perplexing and euphoric intensity.

Today, audiences can experience another early serving from the album, in the form of Andrew W.K.'s latest single, the structurally unconventional and atmospherically unnerving "I'm In Heaven", alongside an equally idiosyncratic new music video. As the follow-up to the colossal sonic success of the recently released "Babalon", "I'm In Heaven" offers a refreshingly dissonant and weighty dose of what's to come on "God Is Partying".

Phem C. Palmer, the director of "I'm In Heaven", discusses how the video's visual language was constructed: "A secret is no longer a secret if it isn't being kept, and this is how we approached the spirit of meaning as it applies to the non-diegetic sound images in the 'I'm In Heaven' video."

Showcasing his indisputable musicality, "God Is Partying" features Andrew W.K. performing all the album's instruments, in addition to co-producing the album with his long-time recording partner, Grammy Award-winning engineer Ted Young.

Channeling the manic euphoria that has compelled Andrew W.K.'s auditory insignia for decades, "God Is Partying" is soaked with a flood of epic energy — often traversing seemingly impenetrable lyrical themes while remaining refreshingly relatable, inspiring, and vital for survival. From sinister metallic bastions like the buzzing single "Babalon" to the timeless story telling of "Remember Your Oath", the album will have fans embracing their own party power and reveling in the depths of musical euphoria. "God Is Partying" opens triumphantly with Andrew W.K.'s hyper-melodic keyboard stylings introducing the menacing and magical music of "Everybody Sins", perfectly setting the scene for the dramatic immensity to follow. Tracks like the poetic "No One To Know" and the soaring tension of "Stay True To Your Heart" transport the listener to the precipice of a paradoxically infinite sonic horizon — rising into synthesizer-infused epics of mega-jumbo rock music, each track showcasing another example of Andrew W.K.'s expanding abilities as a vocalist and songwriter. Only halfway through the album is the listener driven directly into fiery depths with the massive track "I'm In Heaven" before ascending back up and into the sonic stratosphere with the tracks "My Tower" and the album's gargantuan closer, "And Then We Blew Apart".

"God Is Partying" track listing:

01. Everybody Sins

02. Babalon

03. No One To Know

04. Stay True To Your Heart

05. Goddess Partying

06. I'm In Heaven

07. Remember Your Oath

08. My Tower

09. And Then We Blew Apart

Various formats will include additional bonus tracks "I Made It" and "Not Anymore".

Andrew W.K. will bring his party of positivity on the road this fall. Beginning on Friday, September 10 in Los Angeles, California, the tour will traverse several major cities before ending on the East Coast on Friday, September 24 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

