AMORPHIS's Summer/Fall North American Tour With ENTOMBED A.D. And NERVOSA Has Been Canceled

AMORPHIS's previously announced summer/fall North American tour with ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. The 38-date trek, which was to celebrate the band's legendary 1994 release "Tales From The Thousand Lakes", was scheduled to launch on September 11 with three shows at the Kingsland in Brooklyn before making stops in Worcester, West Hollywood and Atlanta and concluding in Hartford at The Webster Theater on October 26.

AMORPHIS states: "A rescheduling of the tour is planned!

"For ticket refunds please contact your ticket provider."

AMORPHIS's latest album, "Queen Of Time", was released in May 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015's "Under The Red Cloud" included the use of real strings, flutes, orchestral arrangements and even choirs. In addition, this was the first time that people were able to hear AMORPHIS lyricist Pekka Kainulainen on an album, as he contributed a speech in Finnish.

Guitarist Tomi Koivusaari told Heavy Music Headquarters about touring in the U.S.: "Most favorite [thing about touring the U.S.] is that it is a huge country so every city can be so different, and it doesn't feel like having the same day over and over again. People we have met have been great and friendly, so has been the audience at gigs. Some cities I love to hang out in. Lots of legendary venues and places overall. Least [favorite thing about touring the U.S>] is maybe long distances and food. [Laughs]"

