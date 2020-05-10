AMORPHIS's Summer/Fall North American Tour With ENTOMBED A.D. And NERVOSA Has Been Canceled

AMORPHIS's previously announced summer/fall North American tour with ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. The 38-date trek, which was to celebrate the band's legendary 1994 release "Tales From The Thousand Lakes", was scheduled to launch on September 11 with three shows at the Kingsland in Brooklyn before making stops in Worcester, West Hollywood and Atlanta and concluding in Hartford at The Webster Theater on October 26.
AMORPHIS states: "A rescheduling of the tour is planned!
"For ticket refunds please contact your ticket provider."
AMORPHIS's latest album, "Queen Of Time", was released in May 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015's "Under The Red Cloud" included the use of real strings, flutes, orchestral arrangements and even choirs. In addition, this was the first time that people were able to hear AMORPHIS lyricist Pekka Kainulainen on an album, as he contributed a speech in Finnish.
Guitarist Tomi Koivusaari told Heavy Music Headquarters about touring in the U.S.: "Most favorite [thing about touring the U.S.] is that it is a huge country so every city can be so different, and it doesn't feel like having the same day over and over again. People we have met have been great and friendly, so has been the audience at gigs. Some cities I love to hang out in. Lots of legendary venues and places overall. Least [favorite thing about touring the U.S>] is maybe long distances and food. [Laughs]"
???? #Amorphis is sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 also our ”Tales From The Thousand Lakes” anniversary-tour is cancelled.
A rescheduling of the tour is planned!
For ticket refunds please contact your ticket provider.#entombedad #nervosa pic.twitter.com/ZMzU8pYkes
— Amorphis (@amorphis) May 10, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).