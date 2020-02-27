AMORPHIS To Perform Entire 'Tales From The Thousand Lakes' Album On Fall 2020 North American Tour

Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS will hit the road this summer and fall in celebration of their legendary 1994 release "Tales From The Thousand Lakes". Each night, the classic album will be played in its entirety. The 38-date trek will launch on September 11 with three shows at the Kingsland in Brooklyn before making stops in Worcester, West Hollywood and Atlanta and concluding in Hartford at The Webster Theater on October 26. Support on the trek will come from ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA.
AMORPHIS's Esa Holopainen comments: "We are really stoked to celebrate Amorphis 30th anniversary in North America this fall. And hell yes, it will be really special tour. AMORPHIS will perform 'Tales From The Thousand Lakes' album in its entirety. Do not miss this run as we have a killer lineup with ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA supporting."
Tickets for the tour are now on sale at EnterTheVault.com.
Confirmed tour dates:
Sep. 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Sep. 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Sep. 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Sep. 14 - Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount
Sep. 15 - Quebec, QUE @ Le D'Auteuil
Sep. 16 - Toronto, QUE @ MOD Club
Sep. 18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
Sep. 19 - Reading, PA @ Reverb
Sep. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
Sep. 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater
Sep. 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudville Mews
Sep. 24 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater
Sep. 25 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge
Sep. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze
Sep. 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
Sep. 29 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
Sep. 30 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens
Oct. 02 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Oct. 03 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Oct. 04 - Portland, Or @ Hawthorne Theatre
Oct. 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
Oct. 06 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
Oct. 07 - West Hollywood, ca @ Whisky A Go Go
Oct. 08 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Oct. 09 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
Oct. 11 - Denver, CO @ Hermans Hideaway
Oct. 13 - Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live!
Oct. 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
Oct. 15 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
Oct. 16 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
Oct. 18 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
Oct. 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Kelsey Theater
Oct. 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
Oct. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct. 22 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
Oct. 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
Oct. 24 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
Oct. 25 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
AMORPHIS's latest album, "Queen Of Time", was released in May 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015's "Under The Red Cloud" included the use of real strings, flutes, orchestral arrangements and even choirs. In addition, this was the first time that people were able to hear AMORPHIS lyricist Pekka Kainulainen on the album, as he contributed a speech in Finnish.