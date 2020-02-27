AMORPHIS To Perform Entire 'Tales From The Thousand Lakes' Album On Fall 2020 North American Tour

February 27, 2020 0 Comments

AMORPHIS To Perform Entire 'Tales From The Thousand Lakes' Album On Fall 2020 North American Tour

Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS will hit the road this summer and fall in celebration of their legendary 1994 release "Tales From The Thousand Lakes". Each night, the classic album will be played in its entirety. The 38-date trek will launch on September 11 with three shows at the Kingsland in Brooklyn before making stops in Worcester, West Hollywood and Atlanta and concluding in Hartford at The Webster Theater on October 26. Support on the trek will come from ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA.

AMORPHIS's Esa Holopainen comments: "We are really stoked to celebrate Amorphis 30th anniversary in North America this fall. And hell yes, it will be really special tour. AMORPHIS will perform 'Tales From The Thousand Lakes' album in its entirety. Do not miss this run as we have a killer lineup with ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA supporting."

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at EnterTheVault.com.

Confirmed tour dates:

Sep. 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Sep. 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Sep. 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Sep. 14 - Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount
Sep. 15 - Quebec, QUE @ Le D'Auteuil
Sep. 16 - Toronto, QUE @ MOD Club
Sep. 18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
Sep. 19 - Reading, PA @ Reverb
Sep. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
Sep. 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater
Sep. 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudville Mews
Sep. 24 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater
Sep. 25 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge
Sep. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze
Sep. 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
Sep. 29 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
Sep. 30 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens
Oct. 02 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Oct. 03 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Oct. 04 - Portland, Or @ Hawthorne Theatre
Oct. 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
Oct. 06 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
Oct. 07 - West Hollywood, ca @ Whisky A Go Go
Oct. 08 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Oct. 09 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
Oct. 11 - Denver, CO @ Hermans Hideaway
Oct. 13 - Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live!
Oct. 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
Oct. 15 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
Oct. 16 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
Oct. 18 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
Oct. 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Kelsey Theater
Oct. 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
Oct. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct. 22 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
Oct. 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
Oct. 24 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
Oct. 25 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

AMORPHIS's latest album, "Queen Of Time", was released in May 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015's "Under The Red Cloud" included the use of real strings, flutes, orchestral arrangements and even choirs. In addition, this was the first time that people were able to hear AMORPHIS lyricist Pekka Kainulainen on the album, as he contributed a speech in Finnish.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).