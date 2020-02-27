AMORPHIS To Perform Entire 'Tales From The Thousand Lakes' Album On Fall 2020 North American Tour

Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS will hit the road this summer and fall in celebration of their legendary 1994 release "Tales From The Thousand Lakes". Each night, the classic album will be played in its entirety. The 38-date trek will launch on September 11 with three shows at the Kingsland in Brooklyn before making stops in Worcester, West Hollywood and Atlanta and concluding in Hartford at The Webster Theater on October 26. Support on the trek will come from ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA.

AMORPHIS's Esa Holopainen comments: "We are really stoked to celebrate Amorphis 30th anniversary in North America this fall. And hell yes, it will be really special tour. AMORPHIS will perform 'Tales From The Thousand Lakes' album in its entirety. Do not miss this run as we have a killer lineup with ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA supporting."

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at EnterTheVault.com.

Confirmed tour dates:

Sep. 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Sep. 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Sep. 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Sep. 14 - Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount

Sep. 15 - Quebec, QUE @ Le D'Auteuil

Sep. 16 - Toronto, QUE @ MOD Club

Sep. 18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Sep. 19 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

Sep. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

Sep. 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater

Sep. 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudville Mews

Sep. 24 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater

Sep. 25 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Sep. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

Sep. 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

Sep. 29 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

Sep. 30 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens

Oct. 02 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

Oct. 03 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Oct. 04 - Portland, Or @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

Oct. 06 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse

Oct. 07 - West Hollywood, ca @ Whisky A Go Go

Oct. 08 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Oct. 09 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

Oct. 11 - Denver, CO @ Hermans Hideaway

Oct. 13 - Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live!

Oct. 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

Oct. 15 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

Oct. 16 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

Oct. 18 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

Oct. 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Kelsey Theater

Oct. 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

Oct. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct. 22 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

Oct. 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Oct. 24 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Oct. 25 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

AMORPHIS's latest album, "Queen Of Time", was released in May 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015's "Under The Red Cloud" included the use of real strings, flutes, orchestral arrangements and even choirs. In addition, this was the first time that people were able to hear AMORPHIS lyricist Pekka Kainulainen on the album, as he contributed a speech in Finnish.