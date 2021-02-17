AMORPHIS Guitarist's SILVER LAKE Project To Feature Guest Appearances By KATATONIA, SOILWORK Members

February 17, 2021 0 Comments

AMORPHIS Guitarist's SILVER LAKE Project To Feature Guest Appearances By KATATONIA, SOILWORK Members

SILVER LAKE BY ESA HOLOPAINEN, the solo project of AMORPHIS guitarist Esa Holopainen, will release its self-titled debut album on May 28 via Nuclear Blast.

Since 1990, Holopainen has been the lead guitarist of the progressively-minded heavy metal innovators AMORPHIS. Thanks to the metallic and melodic beauty of such classic albums as "Tales From The Thousand Lakes", "Elegy" and "Skyforger", Holopainen's magnificent abilities to create enchanting atmospheres and innovative riffs have become widely known within the worldwide heavy metal circuit — and when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Esa to cancel all plans for 2020, the renowned Finnish guitarist knew that the time had come to finally record a couple of songs he had kept in his drawer for several years.

"Over the last few years, I have been writing a lot of music, and some of the stuff hasn't exactly sounded like AMORPHIS," he said. "When Nino [Laurenne, owner of Sonic Pump Studios] called me late March, I already had three decent-sounding SILVER LAKE songs in stock. These tracks, entitled 'Sentiment', 'Ray Of Light' and 'Promising Sun', worked as the backbone for the full solo album."

Although the making of the record had already started, some important decisions were still under discussion and Esa soon decided that he would need to invite some friends over to sing on his upcoming record. "At first, I really didn't know if the album would turn out to be purely instrumental or would there be vocalists as well. However, one thing was certain, I wouldn't be the singer of SILVER LAKE," Holopainen laughed. "Many times, when people think about a guitarist's solo album, they get the impression of technical stuff with a huge amounts of notes played extremely fast. Well, I‘m not a big fan of that kind of music. Whenever I write, I always want to pile up interesting songs, and not just shred for the sake of it."

With diverse styles ranging from 1980s DIRE STRAITS vibes to some heavy, melancholic and even poppy tracks, these nine fresh creations obviously needed some strong vocal performances. Therefore Esa started to ask several friends and favorite singers of his that joined him from their home studios on these nine new tracks to be featured on "Silver Lake By Esa Holopainen":

01. Silver Lake (instrumental)
02. Sentiment (feat. Jonas Renkse of KATATONIA)
03. Storm (feat. Håkan Hemlin of NORDMAN)
04. Ray Of Light (feat. Einar Solberg of LEPROUS)
05. Alkusointu (feat. Vesa-Matti Loiri)
06. In Her Solitude (feat Tomi Joutsen of AMORPHIS)
07. Promising Sun (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid of SOILWORK / THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA)
08. Fading Moon (feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)
09. Apprentice (feat. Jonas Renkse of KATATONIA)

With moody cover artwork created by Metastazis, the album that was recorded at Sonic Pump, produced and mixed by Nino Laurenne and Esa Holopainen, and mastered by Svante Forsbäck.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).