AMON AMARTH Guitarist: Heavy Metal Is 'Way Bigger Now Than It Was When We Were Kids'

December 21, 2019 0 Comments

AMON AMARTH Guitarist: Heavy Metal Is 'Way Bigger Now Than It Was When We Were Kids'

In a recent interview with Germany's Metal-Heads.de, AMON AMARTH guitarist Olavi Mikkonen and bassist Ted Lundström were asked if they think "harsh metal is more mainstream nowadays" compared to how it was when the band first started out more than two and a half decades ago. Olavi responded: "Probably harsh metal is more mainstream, I would say. 'Cause I think traditional heavy metal has always been very big, at least in Sweden. But, of course, I think metal even is way bigger now than it was when we were kids. If you look at IRON MAIDEN, when we were kids, they played a hockey place that took seven and a half thousand people. And nowadays, IRON MAIDEN, if they do a show in Stockholm, they will play for fifty thousand. So, obviously, the whole metal scene got bigger. But in the '80s, metal was new — there was not old people listening to metal; it was only the youth. But [as] time [went on], the youth, they grow up and become old men, but they still like to go to the shows. But there also came in a lot of new [fans]. So I think it's a natural progress why metal became bigger. It's not rocket science."

Added Ted: "But at the same time, it's kind of fascinating, because in Sweden, [there's] not very much of our style of music — death metal — that's actually on the radio, for example, and there's no MTV anymore, with 'Headbangers Ball' or things like that. It's still growing. It's alive. It's really doing well. And it's kind of cool that it's continued to grow even without support from a lot of the main media stuff. At least in Sweden, that's the case. We have a few rock channels on radio, but not really anything on the main channels. I think that's really cool. It shows the strength of the music style."

AMON AMARTH is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Berserker", which was released in May via Metal Blade Records. The disc was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, URIAH HEEP and STONE SOUR.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).