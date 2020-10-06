AMON AMARTH Drops Music Video For 'Fafner's Gold'

AMON AMARTH's 10th studio album, 2016's "Jomsviking", has just been certified gold in Germany.

The band comments: "Berserkers! Behold, this is our week of gold! First, we are very proud to say that our 'Jomsviking' album has been officially certified gold in Germany. A mighty special thanks from us to our dedicated German fans for making this happen, for without you on our side we are nothing. This award is a glorious victory for all of us! Skål!"

The gold celebration continues with the launch of a new video for "Fafner's Gold" — a track that appeared on 2019's "Berserker". Shot in Oberhausen, Germany at König Pilsner Arena on last year's Berserker European headline tour, the clip shows AMON AMARTH in its full arena metal glory. The video was produced by FOG Productions GmbH and Eat The Beat Music, directed by Jörg Maas, edited by Daniel Barnes, with final editing by Denise Korycki of Wild Wind Productions.

AMON AMARTH adds: "Has anyone ever wondered what it's like to see a full power AMON AMARTH live arena show in Europe? We distilled our 'Berserker' European Tour show and bring it to you via video of 'Fafner's Gold'. It has it all: fire, more fire, fighting Vikings, a flying Viking Helmet riser, giant stone Guardians of Asgaard, an epic sea serpent and...Fafner's Gold. Please enjoy, stay safe out there and Raise Your Horns!"

"Berserker" was released in May 2018 via Metal Blade Records. The disc was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, URIAH HEEP and STONE SOUR.

