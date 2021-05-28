AMON AMARTH Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of 'The Crusher' With Special Re-Recording Of Track 'Masters Of War'

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their third full-length album, "The Crusher", Sweden's celebrated Viking overlords and undisputed modern masters of epic heavy metal AMON AMARTH have released a special, re-recorded version of the track "Masters Of War". A visualizer for the song can be viewed below.

Speaking on the band's celebratory re-working of "Masters Of War", frontman Johan Hegg says: "Celebrating the 20th anniversary of 'The Crusher' album, we felt we wanted to re-record one of the main songs from the album and put a bit of a modern AMON AMARTH touch on it. Enjoy!"

To coincide with the release and further the festivities, the band has also announced the release of a special edition "Masters Of War" merch collection exclusively available from the band's store Victorious Merch.

AMON AMARTH's latest album, "Berserker", was released in May 2018 via Metal Blade Records. The disc was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, URIAH HEEP and STONE SOUR.

AMON AMARTH stands tall and unassailable: over 25 years into a career that has seen them evolve from humble origins in the dark, dank rehearsal rooms of their native Tumba to their current status as explosive festival headliners and one of the metal world’s most widely adored bands.

Formed in 1992, AMON AMARTH became modern metal greats the hard way. Ruthlessly dedicated to creating new music and taking it out on the road, the Swedes steadily built a formidable reputation as a ferocious live band and, as the years passed, were increasingly recognized for their recorded achievements too. Since the dawn of the millennium, AMON AMARTH has been unstoppable.

Breakthrough releases like 2006's "With Oden On Our Side" and its now-legendary follow-up, 2008's "Twilight Of The Thunder God" further cemented their popularity throughout the metal world, while the band's stage show evolved with each successive tour, transforming into one of modern metal's truly great spectacles. "Berserker" brought with it an epic, history-making trek across North America with fellow Swedes ARCH ENEMY, AT THE GATES and GRAND MAGUS and saw multiple sell-outs. To date, the band has clocked up a mammoth 270 million YouTube views and 547 million streams across its releases, with over two million albums sold worldwide.

