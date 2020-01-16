AMBERIAN DAWN Releases Music Video For 'Looking For You' Title Track

Finnish melodic metallers AMBERIAN DAWN have released the official music video for their latest single, the title track of their upcoming album, "Looking For You". In a nutshell, this high voltage fusion perfectly represents the upcoming album and its poetic sound.

The "Looking For You" clip aesthetically mirrors the conflict between memories, desires and leaving your ancient life behind. Monumental melodic vocal lines that remind of the Swedish pop giants ABBA pair with strong keyboard-driven '80s pop-influenced sounds and merge with heavy drums and guitar riffs into an impressive genre-fluid creation. This addictive mix can only be described as follows: Finnish ABBA metal at its finest. AMBERIAN DAWN developed its style and spiced it up by entering and creating a new musical universe.

Keyboardist Tuomas Seppälä states: "This is the crown jewel of the album. This song is exactly what so-called 'ABBA metal' is all about. Haunting and dramatic keyboards, strong melodies and tons of vocal tracks. I worked closely with Finnish synthesizer artist Kebu to achieve this wonderful vintage keyboard sound. I let myself go into world of '80s synthesizer music and then my bandmates helped me to arrange the song into an AMBERIAN DAWN song."

"Looking For You" will be released on January 31. AMBERIAN DAWN is navigating into a new style, which is even more melodic, keyboard-driven and not only a sophisticated symbiosis but yet their own style: The new album is packed with well-polished and immaculate songwriting, full of catchy melodies and epic keyboard parts that immediately send shivers down your spine.

The multi-faceted and emotional lyrics provide a suitable background for soaring guitars and elegant classical interludes: a highly addictive cocktail that is topped off by a cover version of ABBA's "Lay All Your Love On Me".

AMBERIAN DAWN is:

Vocals: "Capri" Päivi Selo

Guitar: Emil Pohjalainen

Bass: Jukka Hoffren

Drums: Joonas Pykälä-aho

Keyboards: Tuomas Seppälä

Photo credit: Karri Harju

