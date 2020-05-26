AMARANTHE's Sixth Album Gets Official Release Date

Swedish/Danish metallers AMARANTHE have completed work on their new album. The follow-up to 2018's "Helix" will be released this summer via Nuclear Blast.

The band states: "Our sixth album is now completely DONE! Last Sunday, a few select press members and music industry professionals got the opportunity to hear our new effort, and the response was overwhelming, fanning our flames of excitement even further!

"We can now offically unveil that the album will be out on August 28th, and the entire AMARANTHE band and team is smouldering with anticipation to unleash this monster upon an unsuspecting world. Stay tuned for the most monumental and accomplished AMARANTHE record to date!"

This past February, AMARANTHE released a brand new song featuring former ARCH ENEMY vocalist Angela Gossow. "Do Or Die" displays AMARANTHE's heavier side and is accompanied by a dystopian horror video filmed in Spain, featuring Fardou Keuning's stunning creations.

With its foundations tracing back to 2008, AMARANTHE has released five albums thus far, consistently delivering hauntingly catchy tunes led by their unique three-part vocals. Within their arsenal of hit singles, a myriad tracks have been received very well via press and fans alike; having also gained countless plays on both radio stations around the globe and across streaming services (the group's songs have been streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify). A string of support tours has blazed AMARANTHE's trail in front of huge crowds as well as at their own headline concerts (the group impressively once performed in front of 10,000 fans at Liseberg, Gothenburg). They have kept working incredibly hard over the years, the latest product of which culminated in the form of 2018's "Helix", which achieved them some of their highest chart positions in the band's history.

