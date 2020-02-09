AMARANTHE Teases 'Do Or Die' Video

AMARANTHE has released a teaser for what appears to be the music video for a new song called "Do Or Die". The full track will be made available on Friday, February 14.

Last fall, the Swedish/Danish six-piece announced it had signed a new deal with Nuclear Blast for the release of its sixth studio album, due later this year.

AMARANTHE will embark on a North American headlining tour in the summer/fall of 2020. The 37-date trek will kick-off at the Soundstage in Baltimore on August 20 and will make stops in Chicago, Vancouver and Denver before concluding on October 2 at the Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, Ohio. Support on the trek will come Finnish metallers BATTLE BEAST and the Boston symphonic metal band SEVEN SPIRES.

With its foundations tracing back to 2008, AMARANTHE has released five albums thus far, consistently delivering hauntingly catchy tunes led by their unique three-part vocals. Within their arsenal of hit singles, a myriad tracks have been received very well via press and fans alike; having also gained countless plays on both radio stations around the globe and across streaming services (the group's songs have been streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify). A string of support tours has blazed AMARANTHE's trail in front of huge crowds as well as at their own headline concerts (the group impressively once performed in front of 10,000 fans at Liseberg, Gothenburg). They have kept working incredibly hard over the years, the latest product of which culminated in the form of 2018's "Helix", which achieved them some of their highest chart positions in the band's history.

AMARANTHE is currently on tour in Europe as the support act for Swedish metal giants SABATON alongside Finnish cello metallers APOCALYPTICA.

