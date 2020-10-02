AMARANTHE Releases Music Video For 'Fearless'

Swedish modern metal force AMARANTHE has just released its new album "Manifest", via Nuclear Blast. The official music video for the disc's fourth single, "Fearless", can be seen below.

AMARANTHE comments: "So, we come to it at last! We are so very proud and happy to finally unveil 'Manifest' to the world, an album written with so much pure joy and enthusiasm, and yet very nearly did not see the light of day.

"When faced with the decision to record the album despite a worldwide pandemic, the answer was the same as when we canceled tours that were supposed to promote the album: we HAVE to release this album in 2020! As our longtime listeners are well aware of, AMARANTHE believes in positive, energetic, and uplifting music, and we feel that such sentiments are more needed than ever before! Easily our most confident and convincing album to date, this is music born out of pure passion and eagerness to create. This is our manifesto, and all our aesthetic aspirations made apparent — this is 'Manifest'."

Regarding the "Fearless" video, AMARANTHE says: "Fear — perhaps the most primal of instincts and most ancient of proclivities, and yet despite all our recent technological marvels our tendency towards fear only grows. Perhaps the great paradox of our time: we have never been materially safer, yet never more exposed to the ills and misfortunes of our truly global civilization. This very primal urge is the pure currency for both political and financial gain, and the more we give in to fear, the more it enslaves us. However, inside each and every one of us, there is also courage, conviction, and determination. It is in the face of adversity that we grow the strongest — so heed your inner warrior, pay homage to bravery — and transform into the 'Fearless'!"

"Manifest" is available as CD, media book with four bonus tracks, media book bundle with patch (limited to 250 units, mailorder exclusive), gold vinyl (limited to 300 units, mailorder + wholesale exclusive), blue/black marbled vinyl (limited to 300 units, EMP exclusive), cyan vinyl (NB USA exclusive) as well as six individual band member vinyl (limited to 150 units each, bandshop exclusive).

AMARANTHE comments: "'Manifest' is the latest step in the evolution of AMARANTHE, and across the board it is the boldest statement: We are here to stay, we are utterly passionate about what we do and we will take no prisoners in our strive for musical excellence! An all-out metal rollercoaster, 'Manifest' does not hold back in any regard — from the first second to the last, it is brimful with some of the heaviest AMARANTHE riffs to date, soaring and emotional vocals and unrelenting metallic fury. We hope you will enjoy this album as much as we enjoyed making it!"

"Manifest" track listing:

01. Fearless

02. Make It Better

03. Scream My Name

04. Viral

05. Adrenaline

06. Strong (feat. Noora Louhimo)

07. The Game

08. Crystalline

09. Archangel

10. BOOM!1

11. Wake Up And Die

12. Do Or Die

Bonus Tracks:

13. 82nd All The Way (SABATON cover)

14. Do Or Die (feat. Angela Gossow)

15. Adrenalina (Acoustic)

16. Crystalline (Orchestral)

AMARANTHE has spent the last decade establishing itself as a formidable, positive and fervently melodic force for metallic good. From their explosive self-titled debut in 2011 to the more sophisticated, streamlined likes of 2014's "Massive Addictive" and its immaculate follow-up "Maximalism" (2016), AMARANTHE has masterfully blurred the lines between melodic metal, crushing brutality, cinematic sweep and futuristic sparkle. Led by the endlessly ingenious songwriting of guitarist Olof Mörck and powerhouse vocalist Elize Ryd, their rise to prominence has been a joy to behold.

Widely acclaimed as a dazzling live act, the Swedes reached a new peak of creativity on 2018's hugely successful "Helix": an album that pushed the band's vision to new heights, breadths and depths, while showcasing the brilliance of Elize and her co-vocalists, Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson and recent recruit Nils Molin.

Not just a glorious return but a wholesale upgrade for their exuberant sound, "Manifest" is simply the most daring, dynamic and unforgettable album that AMARANTHE have released to date. The perfect antidote to the nagging anxieties plaguing us all in these troubled times, it's a technicolor celebration of metal's ageless power, blazing with all of life's colors and chaos, but delivered with utmost artistry and skill.

