AMARANTHE Releases Music Video For 'BOOM!1'

Swedish modern metal force AMARANTHE recently released its new album "Manifest", via Nuclear Blast. The official music video for the disc's fifth single, "BOOM!1", can be seen below.

AMARANTHE comments: "In a time when everyone seems to have an opinion about absolutely everything our very own motormouth, GG6, reserves his right to help himself to a small arsenal of explosives topped off with a ton or two of dynamite, and watch your opinion go 'BOOM!1'! Discussions on elections, pandemics and riots has led to increased polarization in today's society, but our Growl God simply prefers it all at 1000°F. A full-on onslaught of detuned metal with some of the fastest growls to grace today's scene, 'BOOM!1' acts as a sequel to 2018's 'GG6', and it raises the bar on every level — with a video presented in a Tarantino-esque style, sure to be just as entertaining as the song itself! So serve yourself a cold glass of Napalm, and watch your world go 'BOOM!1'!"

"Manifest" is available as CD, media book with four bonus tracks, media book bundle with patch (limited to 250 units, mailorder exclusive), gold vinyl (limited to 300 units, mailorder + wholesale exclusive), blue/black marbled vinyl (limited to 300 units, EMP exclusive), cyan vinyl (NB USA exclusive) as well as six individual band member vinyl (limited to 150 units each, bandshop exclusive).

AMARANTHE comments: "'Manifest' is the latest step in the evolution of AMARANTHE, and across the board it is the boldest statement: We are here to stay, we are utterly passionate about what we do and we will take no prisoners in our strive for musical excellence! An all-out metal rollercoaster, 'Manifest' does not hold back in any regard — from the first second to the last, it is brimful with some of the heaviest AMARANTHE riffs to date, soaring and emotional vocals and unrelenting metallic fury. We hope you will enjoy this album as much as we enjoyed making it!"

AMARANTHE has spent the last decade establishing itself as a formidable, positive and fervently melodic force for metallic good. From their explosive self-titled debut in 2011 to the more sophisticated, streamlined likes of 2014's "Massive Addictive" and its immaculate follow-up "Maximalism" (2016), AMARANTHE has masterfully blurred the lines between melodic metal, crushing brutality, cinematic sweep and futuristic sparkle. Led by the endlessly ingenious songwriting of guitarist Olof Mörck and powerhouse vocalist Elize Ryd, their rise to prominence has been a joy to behold.

Widely acclaimed as a dazzling live act, the Swedes reached a new peak of creativity on 2018's hugely successful "Helix": an album that pushed the band's vision to new heights, breadths and depths, while showcasing the brilliance of Elize and her co-vocalists, Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson and recent recruit Nils Molin.

Not just a glorious return but a wholesale upgrade for their exuberant sound, "Manifest" is simply the most daring, dynamic and unforgettable album that AMARANTHE have released to date. The perfect antidote to the nagging anxieties plaguing us all in these troubled times, it's a technicolor celebration of metal's ageless power, blazing with all of life's colors and chaos, but delivered with utmost artistry and skill.

