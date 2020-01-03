AMARANTHE Releases Cover Of SABATON's '82nd All The Way'

Ahead of their European tour with SABATON and APOCALYPTICA, Swedish/Danish metallers AMARANTHE have released the official music video for their cover version of SABATON's "82nd All The Way".

AMARANTHE guitarist Olof Mörck states: "People who are familiar with AMARANTHE know that we do not frequently do covers, but there was something quite irresistible about interpreting SABATON's '82nd All The Way'. While being thematically different from most of our songs, musically it made perfect sense, and it was a joy to pick the song apart and put it back together to something classically AMARANTHE sounding. So, this is our small tribute to the mighty Swedish war machine that is SABATON: '82nd All The Way'!"

AMARANTHE will embark on a North American headlining tour in the summer/fall of 2020. The 37-date trek will kick-off at the Soundstage in Baltimore on August 20, 2020 and will make stops in Chicago, Vancouver and Denver before concluding on October 2, 2020 at the Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, Ohio. Support on the trek will come Finnish metallers BATTLE BEAST and the Boston symphonic metal band SEVEN SPIRES.

With its foundations tracing back to 2008, AMARANTHE has released five albums thus far, consistently delivering hauntingly catchy tunes led by their unique three-part vocals. Within their arsenal of hit singles, a myriad tracks have been received very well via press and fans alike; having also gained countless plays on both radio stations around the globe and across streaming services (the group's songs have been streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify). A string of support tours has blazed AMARANTHE's trail in front of huge crowds as well as at their own headline concerts (the group impressively once performed in front of 10,000 fans at Liseberg, Gothenburg). They have kept working incredibly hard over the years, the latest product of which culminated in the form of "Helix", which achieved them some of their highest chart positions in the band's history.


