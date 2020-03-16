AMARANTHE Begins Recording Sixth Album

Swedish/Danish metallers AMARANTHE have entered a studio in Denmark to begin recording their new album. The follow-up to 2018's "Helix" will be released later this year via Nuclear Blast.

The band comments: "By now, some of you know that we will start the recording of our new album today, Monday 16th.

"It is an odd feeling to continue operations while large parts of the world is at a lockdown, and the music industry is suffering greater than most other businesses — but we find it extremely important to soldier on, as we refuse to be beaten by this disease. It also means that we are effectively isolating ourselves, as everyone should as much as possible.

"We were set to travel to the studio on Sunday 15th, but as the Danish government decided to lock their border with only hours notice, we had to make a very sudden and daring escape from Sweden into Denmark, ending up at an utterly deserted Copenhagen train station about one hour before the lockdown. We were quite literally the only ones making our way INTO the country, while everyone else was trying to get OUT. As you can no doubt imagine, people think we are mad.

"Many of you are now in voluntary or involuntary isolation, and we will try our best to entertain you with regular updates from the studio! Even in its early phase, the album is something we feel incredibly strongly about, and we think you will no doubt know what we mean when you get to hear it later this year.

"Stay safe, wash your hands, keep your distance from the elderly and the sick — spread the love, not the virus!"

Last month, AMARANTHE released a brand new song featuring former ARCH ENEMY vocalist Angela Gossow. "Do Or Die" displays AMARANTHE's heavier side and is accompanied by a dystopian horror video filmed in Spain, featuring Fardou Keuning's stunning creations.

AMARANTHE will embark on a North American headlining tour in the summer/fall of 2020. The 37-date trek will kick-off at the Soundstage in Baltimore on August 20 and will make stops in Chicago, Vancouver and Denver before concluding on October 2 at the Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, Ohio. Support on the trek will come Finnish metallers BATTLE BEAST and the Boston symphonic metal band SEVEN SPIRES.

With its foundations tracing back to 2008, AMARANTHE has released five albums thus far, consistently delivering hauntingly catchy tunes led by their unique three-part vocals. Within their arsenal of hit singles, a myriad tracks have been received very well via press and fans alike; having also gained countless plays on both radio stations around the globe and across streaming services (the group's songs have been streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify). A string of support tours has blazed AMARANTHE's trail in front of huge crowds as well as at their own headline concerts (the group impressively once performed in front of 10,000 fans at Liseberg, Gothenburg). They have kept working incredibly hard over the years, the latest product of which culminated in the form of 2018's "Helix", which achieved them some of their highest chart positions in the band's history.

