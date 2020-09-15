ALTER BRIDGE's 'Walk The Sky 2.0' EP To Include New Song 'Last Rites'

Since the band announced the cancellation of its entire 2020 touring schedule, ALTER BRIDGE has taken time to do what they are known best for — creating. Never a band to take a lot of personal time off, the band reviewed live recordings from their shows in January/February 2020 to pick a few of its live favorites of songs from its latest album, "Walk The Sky". This led bandmembers Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips to begin sharing ideas for a new studio song. Those collective ideas would yield an original track titled "Last Rites" — a track written, recorded and completed entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The final version of "Last Rites", along with live versions of "Wouldn't You Rather", "Pay No Mind", "Native Son", "Godspeed", "In The Deep" and "Dying Light", will form a new seven-song EP, "Walk The Sky 2.0", out November 6 via Napalm Records.

In other news, ALTER BRIDGE has released the official music video for the latest single from "Walk The Sky", titled "Native Son", which has racked up over five million worldwide streams to date, and is currently impacting at radio. The Stefano Bertelli-created clip — an animated short created completely using stop-animation techniques and incorporating origami to create a unique visual effect — starts by following a dark figure set in a prairie farmland setting. The viewer finds the character struggling to survive as that backdrop then morphs and gives way to industrialization and a city overtaking the original landscape. The visuals echo the lyrical sentiment: "I'm a native son in a foreign land. I'm just living in a world I can't understand."

"Walk The Sky 2.0" track listing:

01. Last Rites
02. Wouldn't You Rather (Live)
03. Pay No Mind (Live)
04. Native Son (Live)
05. Godspeed (Live)
06. In The Deep (Live)
07. Dying Light (Live)

"Walk The Sky 2.0" will be available in the following formats:

* Jewelcase CD
* Jewelcase CD + Shirt (Napalm Records Mailorder only, ex-North America)
* Cream Vinyl LP Gatefold
* Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold (Napalm Records Mailorder only, limited to 150 copies in North America)
* 2-CD Earbook [+Walk The Sky] (Napalm Records Mailorder only, limited to 300 copies)
* Digital Album [+Walk The Sky]
* Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold

"Walk The Sky" was released last October via Napalm Records.

Photo credit: Dan Sturgess


