ALTER BRIDGE's MYLES KENNEDY Completes Recording Second Solo Album

ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy has completed recording his second solo album. He used the same team that worked on 2018's "Year Of The Tiger", including producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, engineer Jef Moll, as well as drummer Zia Uddin and bassist Tim Tournier.

On Saturday (September 26), Myles posted an Instagram photo of him behind a recording console, and he included the following message: "After spending the last 7 months writing and recording, the 2nd solo record is tracked and 'in the can' as they say. The process, which started with me writing and demoing for the first half of the year merged into connecting with @zznuddin @timothysonoftimothy and driving nearly 3000 miles to Florida with gear in tow to meet up with the legend that is @elvisliberace at his fine studio. We all lived in a state of lockdown for 7 weeks with no outside world and nothing to focus on but recording music and acting like a bunch of 7th graders hopped up on vast amounts silly juice. It was an incredible experience....Rock n Roll summer camp at it's finest. Thanks to my band and Elvis as well as his merry men @1f_jef and @joshuasaldate for helping bring yet another record across the finish line in best way possible. Love to y'all. #solorecord #MKII".

In July, Kennedy told "Offstage With DWP" about the musical direction of the forthcoming LP: "'Year Of The Tiger', first of all, is a very dark record, and it's very stripped down, very acoustic based. This one has elements of that. I wanted to keep a common thread with it. There are acoustic elements. There's definitely still that element of a lot of slide guitar, a lot of lap steel, 'cause I just love how emotive both those are. But it definitely rocks a little more. There's no doubt about it — this is more of a rock record, with kind of a heavy R&B undercurrent at times as well. There's even one song — if it makes the record — which is a full-on Motown thing.

"I've got so many [songs] right now," Myles added. "[The overall direction] is really gonna depend on what makes the record. I think I learned that from David Bowie interview, where he [said he] would try and write… He'd have 40 songs to choose from [for an album], so that way you can make the best statement you can."

Myles's tour in support of "Year Of The Tiger" featured music from the album as well as selections from Myles's work with ALTER BRIDGE, THE MAYFIELD FOUR and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS.

