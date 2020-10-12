ALTER BRIDGE's MARK TREMONTI To Record New Solo Album In November

October 12, 2020 0 Comments

ALTER BRIDGE's MARK TREMONTI To Record New Solo Album In November

ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti has confirmed to Myglobalmind that he has used the downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to begin work on a new solo album

"My producer lives here in Orlando, Florida, and Myles [Kennedy, ALTER BRIDGE singer] has been here the last two months recording his solo album," he said. "He just finished tracking it a day or two ago, so I'm next on deck to go into the studio for mine in November/December. Once that's done, Myles and I will start to work on writing the next ALTER BRIDGE album while touring for our solo projects. That's when we start compiling ideas for the next ALTER BRIDGE album."

Asked how far along he is with the songwriting process for the next TREMONTI album, Mark said: "I'm pretty very far along; I would say I'm 14 songs deep. I would get to about 20 songs before deciding which ones will make the final cut. It's not a question of which songs are good or bad; it's which work and have a good dynamic range.

Speaking about the musical direction of the new TREMONTI material and how it compares to ALTER BRIDGE, Mark said: "It has heavier elements, and it definitely has some of the moody, atmospheric stuff like ALTER BRIDGE. The TREMONTI band's rhythm section stands apart from ALTER BRIDGE, and any type of speed metal that I bring into TREMONTI might not necessarily fit into ALTER BRIDGE. Our vocal couldn't be any more different. Myles is a seasoned tenor, and I'm almost a baritone. That's the big difference in how the two bands sound different."

TREMONTI is comprised of Mark on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars, Ryan Bennett on drums and Tanner Keegan on bass.

The band's fourth album, "A Dying Machine", was released in June 2018 via Napalm Records. The disc was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who had helmed all previous TREMONTI albums along with ALTER BRIDGE's last five long-players.

TREMONTI's third album, "Dust", was released in April 2016 via Fret 12.

"Dust", which was recorded during same sessions as 2015's "Cauterize", featured Wolfgang Van Halen on bass.

Although Wolfgang Van Halen was part of TREMONTI's touring band in 2013 and played on "Dust" and "Cauterize", he sat out TREMONTI's tour schedule because of commitments with VAN HALEN.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).