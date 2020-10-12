ALTER BRIDGE's MARK TREMONTI To Record New Solo Album In November

ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti has confirmed to Myglobalmind that he has used the downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to begin work on a new solo album

"My producer lives here in Orlando, Florida, and Myles [Kennedy, ALTER BRIDGE singer] has been here the last two months recording his solo album," he said. "He just finished tracking it a day or two ago, so I'm next on deck to go into the studio for mine in November/December. Once that's done, Myles and I will start to work on writing the next ALTER BRIDGE album while touring for our solo projects. That's when we start compiling ideas for the next ALTER BRIDGE album."

Asked how far along he is with the songwriting process for the next TREMONTI album, Mark said: "I'm pretty very far along; I would say I'm 14 songs deep. I would get to about 20 songs before deciding which ones will make the final cut. It's not a question of which songs are good or bad; it's which work and have a good dynamic range.

Speaking about the musical direction of the new TREMONTI material and how it compares to ALTER BRIDGE, Mark said: "It has heavier elements, and it definitely has some of the moody, atmospheric stuff like ALTER BRIDGE. The TREMONTI band's rhythm section stands apart from ALTER BRIDGE, and any type of speed metal that I bring into TREMONTI might not necessarily fit into ALTER BRIDGE. Our vocal couldn't be any more different. Myles is a seasoned tenor, and I'm almost a baritone. That's the big difference in how the two bands sound different."

TREMONTI is comprised of Mark on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars, Ryan Bennett on drums and Tanner Keegan on bass.

The band's fourth album, "A Dying Machine", was released in June 2018 via Napalm Records. The disc was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who had helmed all previous TREMONTI albums along with ALTER BRIDGE's last five long-players.

TREMONTI's third album, "Dust", was released in April 2016 via Fret 12.

"Dust", which was recorded during same sessions as 2015's "Cauterize", featured Wolfgang Van Halen on bass.

Although Wolfgang Van Halen was part of TREMONTI's touring band in 2013 and played on "Dust" and "Cauterize", he sat out TREMONTI's tour schedule because of commitments with VAN HALEN.