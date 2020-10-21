ALTER BRIDGE's MARK TREMONTI Says New Solo Album Probably Won't Come Out Before Late 2021

ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti spoke to "The Jasta Show" about his plans to make a new album with his TREMONTI solo project.

"I'm gonna record in November and December and then just kind of sit on it until it's ready to go," Mark said (see video below). 'Cause we still have a lot of ALTER BRIDGE touring to do. Hopefully with COVID, we're pretty much just pushing pause when it all started, and we can just push play again and continue to tour the way it needed to be. And then maybe come out with a TREMONTI record late next year."

TREMONTI's next disc will once again be recorded at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

Earlier in the month, Tremonti told Myglobalmind that he was "14 songs deep" into the songwriting process for the new TREMONTI LP. "I would get to about 20 songs before deciding which ones will make the final cut," he explained. "It's not a question of which songs are good or bad; it's which work and have a good dynamic range."

Speaking about the musical direction of the new TREMONTI material and how it compares to ALTER BRIDGE, Mark said: "It has heavier elements, and it definitely has some of the moody, atmospheric stuff like ALTER BRIDGE. The TREMONTI band's rhythm section stands apart from ALTER BRIDGE, and any type of speed metal that I bring into TREMONTI might not necessarily fit into ALTER BRIDGE. Our vocal couldn't be any more different. Myles is a seasoned tenor, and I'm almost a baritone. That's the big difference in how the two bands sound different."

TREMONTI is comprised of Mark on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars, Ryan Bennett on drums and Tanner Keegan on bass.

The band's fourth album, "A Dying Machine", was released in June 2018 via Napalm Records. The disc was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who had helmed all previous TREMONTI albums along with ALTER BRIDGE's last five long-players.

TREMONTI's third album, "Dust", was released in April 2016 via Fret 12.

"Dust", which was recorded during same sessions as 2015's "Cauterize", featured Wolfgang Van Halen on bass.

Although Wolfgang Van Halen was part of TREMONTI's touring band in 2013 and played on "Dust" and "Cauterize", he sat out TREMONTI's tour schedule because of commitments with VAN HALEN.

