ALTER BRIDGE's MARK TREMONTI Is Collaborating With ERIC GALES On New Song

ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti says that he has been using the coronavirus downtime to work on several projects. "Right at the moment, I'm looking into writing a song with Eric Gales," he tells Metal Wani in a new interview (hear audio below). "He's one of my favorite guitar players in the world, and he's doing a record that, I believe, Joe Bonamassa is producing. And he had asked me, or we had talked about doing a song together, so I'm trying to tackle that at the moment."

Asked if he has an idea of when fans might be able to expect a follow-up to "A Dying Machine", the 2018 album from his TREMONTI project, Mark said: "Well, timelines have just been obliterated by this virus. We were supposed to tour with ALTER BRIDGE through the end of this year and maybe the beginning of next year and then switch gears to TREMONTI. Now, with missing out on all the touring that we should have done on this album [2019's 'Walk The Sky'], my vote would be to tour ALTER BRIDGE maybe till next fall, if we we're cut out of this entire year of touring. So we'll have to kind of see what happens."

ALTER BRIDGE recently postponed its previously announced U.S. headlining tour with special guests BLACK STONE CHERRY and SAINT ASONIA due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

ALTER BRIDGE's latest album, "Walk The Sky", was released in October via Napalm Records.

