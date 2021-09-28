ALTER BRIDGE To Enter Studio In April 2022

ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti has told Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio that the band will reconvene in 2022 to record a new album. "We're doing new music first [before going back on the road]," he said. "An then me and Myles [Kennedy, ALTER BRIDGE singer] will probably get together on our break in January to go over what we've written at that point, and then we'll go in the studio. We have April scheduled for some studio time. I don't know if we'll finish things up in that time or what, but we need to get new music out before we go back on tour. It's just been too long."

Asked if he has already started writing music for the new ALTER BRIDGE record, Mark said: "Oh, yeah. I've written just a few ideas, but just kind of gotten started."

This past March, Myles told the "Lipps Service With Scott Lipps" podcast that ALTER BRIDGE hadn't started working on material for the follow-up to 2019's "Walk The Sky" album. "We are not yet," he said. "I think everybody's kind of hunkered down in their own solo project. I know Mark Tremonti is in that world right now. Obviously, I've got [my second solo album coming out]. So I would say we'll start thinking about that more towards the end of the year, early next year. Speaking for myself as a writer, I need to refill the creative well. Having done the ALTER BRIDGE record, and then the second solo record, I need to get those creative juices built back up again."

ALTER BRIDGE released a seven-song EP, "Walk The Sky 2.0", last November via Napalm Records. The effort contained live versions of a few of the band's favorites from "Walk The Sky" — "Wouldn't You Rather", "Pay No Mind", "Native Son", "Godspeed", "In The Deep" and "Dying Light" — as well as one new studio track, "Last Rites", which was written, recorded and completed entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Walk The Sky" came out in October 2019 via Napalm Records.

Myles released his sophomore solo album, "The Ides Of March", on May 14 via Napalm Records.

