ALTER BRIDGE Releases 'You Will Be Remembered' Video As Tribute To Frontline Workers Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

ALTER BRIDGE has released a new music video for the song "You Will Be Remembered" from the band's 2016 album "The Last Hero". The clip is a poignant tribute to the first responders and frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti stated about the clip: "We wrote 'You Will Be Remembered' as a tribute to anyone who gives of themselves in service to others. In this current climate, those stories are around us every day and we just wanted to offer our own small visual tribute to some of those people. There are numerous stories and we want to thank everyone that is doing their part to get us through this unprecedented time. Thank you."

ALTER BRIDGE recently postponed its previously announced U.S. headlining tour with special guests BLACK STONE CHERRY and SAINT ASONIA due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

In an effort to show support to everyone being affected by the global pandemic, Myles Kennedy recently performed acoustic in partnership with American Songwriter for their "Behind The Mic" series. Aside from discussing songwriting and his musical inspirations in front of a live global audience on Facebook, Myles performed songs from various projects including ALTER BRIDGE, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS, and his critically acclaimed debut solo album from 2018. The live event has been viewed over 470,000 times on Facebook and is now live on YouTube.

ALTER BRIDGE's latest album, "Walk The Sky", was released in October via Napalm Records.

Photo credit: Javier Bragado

