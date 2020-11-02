ALTER BRIDGE Releases Lyric Video For New Song 'Last Rites'

November 2, 2020 0 Comments

Since the band announced the cancellation of its entire 2020 touring schedule, ALTER BRIDGE has taken time to do what they are known best for — creating. Never a band to take a lot of personal time off, the band reviewed live recordings from their shows in January/February 2020 to pick a few of its live favorites of songs from its latest album, "Walk The Sky". This led bandmembers Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips to begin sharing ideas for a new studio song. Those collective ideas would yield an original track titled "Last Rites" — a track written, recorded and completed entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The final version of "Last Rites", along with live versions of "Wouldn't You Rather", "Pay No Mind", "Native Son", "Godspeed", "In The Deep" and "Dying Light", will form a new seven-song EP, "Walk The Sky 2.0", out November 6 via Napalm Records.

The official lyric video for "Last Rites" can now be seen below.

"Walk The Sky 2.0" track listing:

01. Last Rites
02. Wouldn't You Rather (Live)
03. Pay No Mind (Live)
04. Native Son (Live)
05. Godspeed (Live)
06. In The Deep (Live)
07. Dying Light (Live)

"Walk The Sky 2.0" will be available in the following formats:

* Jewelcase CD
* Jewelcase CD + Shirt (Napalm Records Mailorder only, ex-North America)
* Cream Vinyl LP Gatefold
* Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold (Napalm Records Mailorder only, limited to 150 copies in North America)
* 2-CD Earbook [+Walk The Sky] (Napalm Records Mailorder only, limited to 300 copies)
* Digital Album [+Walk The Sky]
* Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold

"Walk The Sky" was released last October via Napalm Records.

ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy recently completed work on his second solo album. The LP was tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with the same team that worked on "Year Of The Tiger", including producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, engineer Jef Moll, as well as drummer Zia Uddin and bassist Tim Tournier.

ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti will enter the studio later this month to make a new album with his TREMONTI solo project.

TREMONTI's next disc will once again be recorded at Studio Barbarosa with Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

Photo credit: Dan Sturgess


