ALTER BRIDGE Releases 'Godspeed' Lyric Video

ALTER BRIDGE has released the official lyric video for the song "Godspeed". The track — described as an uplifting musical memorial for anyone who has lost someone — is taken from the band's latest album, "Walk The Sky", which was released in October via Napalm Records. According to a press release, the 14-track follow-up to 2016's "The Last Hero" is a "complete career retrospective drawing upon elements from each of the band's previous releases to create something new."

ALTER BRIDGE is getting ready to launch the first 2020 leg of its "Walk The Sky" tour. The band will play a kick-off show in Lake Charles, Louisiana at the Golden Nugget Casino on January 31 before jumping onboard ShipRocked as co-headliner alongside HALESTORM. Back on land, the band will make stops in Nashville, Tennesee; Indianapolis, Indiana; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Los Angeles, California, among others, before wrapping up on February 27 in Spokane, Washington. This leg will be just the beginning of what is shaping up to be a robust year of tour around the globe for ALTER BRIDGE. with more shows to be announced in the future.

Guitarist Mark Tremonti told Kerrang! magazine about "Walk The Sky": "It's kinda like a [revered horror maestro] John Carpenter movie — this old-school synth-wave kind of vibe. Somebody might hear the record and have no idea that was intended, but for a batch of songs, I tapped into some old loops that I either created or found randomly online, and worked with them in the background to inspire me to go in a different direction. I loved working like that. We challenge ourselves to not repeat ourselves and find new inspiration to add a different layer to what we do. It's particularly challenging when you've had so many records, but when I showed Myles [Kennedy, vocals/guitar] what I was thinking, he absolutely loved it and was on board right away."

As for how "Walk The Sky" compares to the rest of ALTER BRIDGE's discography, Mark said: "It's hard to completely get away from who we are — the same four guys in the band — but everyone who's heard the record says it has its own personality and doesn't sound like any particular ALTER BRIDGE record. But that being said, it's familiar ALTER BRIDGE territory, and Myles has said it's kind of the answer to 'AB III'. That was a very brooding and dark lyrical record, whereas this one is the yang to the yin of that. 'AB III' was kind of about a loss of faith and not believing. Myles was having a dark moment in that time and he wrote the majority of the lyrics. This is more of an enlightening, Zen kind of record. It's not a preachy record by any means; it's more of a free-spirited kind of thing."

Photo credit: Dan Sturgess

