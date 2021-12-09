ALTER BRIDGE Is 'Working Hard' To Be Ready To Record New Album In April

ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti has told MetalTalk in a new interview that the band is still on track to reconvene in 2022 to record a new album. "We are planning to go to the studio in April and May to record the next ALTER BRIDGE record," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But at this point, me and Myles [Kennedy, ALTER BRIDGE singer] haven't put together ideas; we're just kind of working separately. Scott Phillips [ALTER BRIDGE drummer] was actually gonna come over today and I was gonna go over some ideas with him. What I'll do is I'll write songs and then I will get with Scott Phillips and go over arrangements with him. I'll just get demos made, and I think me and Myles will just get together and compare demos and hopefully be ready by April. We're working as hard as we can to get there. It's kind of a short turnaround in between solo records and ALTER BRIDGE records."

Last March, Myles told the "Lipps Service With Scott Lipps" podcast that ALTER BRIDGE hadn't yet started working on material for the follow-up to 2019's "Walk The Sky" album. "I think everybody's kind of hunkered down in their own solo project," he said. "I know Mark Tremonti is in that world right now. Obviously, I've got [my second solo album coming out]. So I would say we'll start thinking about that more towards the end of the year, early next year. Speaking for myself as a writer, I need to refill the creative well. Having done the ALTER BRIDGE record, and then the second solo record, I need to get those creative juices built back up again."

ALTER BRIDGE released a seven-song EP, "Walk The Sky 2.0", in November 2020 via Napalm Records. The effort contained live versions of a few of the band's favorites from "Walk The Sky" — "Wouldn't You Rather", "Pay No Mind", "Native Son", "Godspeed", "In The Deep" and "Dying Light" — as well as one new studio track, "Last Rites", which was written, recorded and completed entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Walk The Sky" came out in October 2019 via Napalm Records.

Tremonti issued the fifth album from his solo band TREMONTI, titled "Marching In Time", in September via Napalm Records.

Myles released his sophomore solo album, "The Ides Of March", in May via Napalm Records.

