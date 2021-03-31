ALTER BRIDGE Hasn't Started Writing New Album Yet: 'I Need To Refill The Creative Well,' Says MYLES KENNEDY

March 31, 2021 0 Comments

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Lipps Service With Scott Lipps" podcast, Myles Kennedy was asked if ALTER BRIDGE is working on material for the follow-up to 2019's "Walk The Sky" album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are not yet. I think everybody's kind of hunkered down in their own solo project. I know Mark Tremonti [guitar] is in that world right now. Obviously, I've got [my second solo album coming out]. So I would say we'll start thinking about that more towards the end of the year, early next year. Speaking for myself as a writer, I need to refill the creative well. Having done the ALTER BRIDGE record, and then the second solo record, I need to get those creative juices built back up again."

Kennedy also once again confirmed that SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS are putting together ideas for a new album. "The back-and-forth process has been going on now for months," he said. "So, lots of stuff in the works there. And we'll just see what happens as far as a release and all that. Obviously, these are crazy times with the COVID."

ALTER BRIDGE released a seven-song EP, "Walk The Sky 2.0", last November via Napalm Records. The effort contains live versions of a few of the band's favorites from "Walk The Sky""Wouldn't You Rather", "Pay No Mind", "Native Son", "Godspeed", "In The Deep" and "Dying Light" — as well as one new studio track, "Last Rites", which was written, recorded and completed entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Walk The Sky" was released in October 2019 via Napalm Records.

Myles will release his sophomore solo album, "The Ides Of March", on May 14 via Napalm Records. Myles created the framework for the song ideas that would make up LP before calling up his cohorts from his "Year Of The Tiger" debut — longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier. The three musicians then drove to Florida to record the album with longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

