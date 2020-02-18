ALTER BRIDGE Announces Spring 2020 Tour With BLACK STONE CHERRY And SAINT ASONIA

On the heels of its successful winter headline tour that wraps next week, ALTER BRIDGE has announced a spring run that is set to launch this May. The trek will include select festival appearances as well as headline shows with special guests BLACK STONE CHERRY and SAINT ASONIA. The tour kicks off on May 1 in Atlanta and wraps up on May 24 at Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma. The tour will make stops in Huntington, New York; Sayreville, New Jersey; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Houston, Texas, to name a few.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, February 19 from 10 a.m. and runs until Thursday, February 20 at 10 p.m. local time. The public on-sale is Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

May 01 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle (no SAINT ASONIA)

May 02 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival (ALTER BRIDGE only)

May 04 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

May 06 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 07 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

May 09 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 10 - Destin, FL - Club LA (ALTER BRIDGE only)

May 12 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

May 13 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

May 15 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

May 16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival

May 18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

May 20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 21 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

May 23 - Herrin, IL - Herrinfesta Italiana (ALTER BRIDGE only)

May 24 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma (ALTER BRIDGE only)

ALTER BRIDGE's latest album, "Walk The Sky", was released in October via Napalm Records.

Guitarist Mark Tremonti told Kerrang! magazine about "Walk The Sky": "It's kinda like a [revered horror maestro] John Carpenter movie — this old-school synth-wave kind of vibe. Somebody might hear the record and have no idea that was intended, but for a batch of songs, I tapped into some old loops that I either created or found randomly online, and worked with them in the background to inspire me to go in a different direction. I loved working like that. We challenge ourselves to not repeat ourselves and find new inspiration to add a different layer to what we do. It's particularly challenging when you've had so many records, but when I showed Myles [Kennedy, vocals/guitar] what I was thinking, he absolutely loved it and was on board right away."

As for how "Walk The Sky" compares to the rest of ALTER BRIDGE's discography, Mark said: "It's hard to completely get away from who we are — the same four guys in the band — but everyone who's heard the record says it has its own personality and doesn't sound like any particular ALTER BRIDGE record. But that being said, it's familiar ALTER BRIDGE territory, and Myles has said it's kind of the answer to 'AB III'. That was a very brooding and dark lyrical record, whereas this one is the yang to the yin of that. 'AB III' was kind of about a loss of faith and not believing. Myles was having a dark moment in that time and he wrote the majority of the lyrics. This is more of an enlightening, Zen kind of record. It's not a preachy record by any means; it's more of a free-spirited kind of thing."

Photo credit: Javier Bragado