ALLUVIAL Feat. Former SUFFOCATION, THE FACELESS Members: 'Sarcoma' Album Due In May

Progressive, technical death metal collective ALLUVIAL has sign with Nuclear Blast Records. The band's sophomore album, "Sarcoma", will be released on May 28. The official music video for the record's first singe, "Ulysses", can be seen below.

Commenting on ALLUVIAL's signing to the label, guitarist Wes Hauch says: "Monte Conner (legendary A&R man at Nuclear Blast) is responsible for most of the metal that I was reared on, and I'm honored that ALLUVIAL has found a home with Nuclear Blast. Their tenure and pedigree is inimitable, their enthusiasm and belief in the band is inspiring to us."

Vocalist Kevin Muller adds: "The diversity in the music, and the power in our message is what makes ALLUVIAL a perfect home for me. Nuclear Blast is known for its roster full of authentic bands that have power and conviction in their art. We are proud to be among them."

Conner says: "Wes's music has all the elements that I have always looked for in songs — killer arrangements, melody, hooks and powerful vocals. When you add in his guitar playing, it just takes it all to another level — not just his solos but his tasty rhythm guitar work as well. Top-notch stuff here! I am happy to have Wes, Kevin and ALLUVIAL as part of the Nuclear Blast family."

What began as an instrumental collaboration has grown into a full-frontal aural assault with a lineup consisting of vocalist Kevin Muller (ex-SUFFOCATION, THE MERCILESS CONCEPT), guitarist Wes Hauch (ex-THE FACELESS, BLACK CROWN INITIATE), bassist Tim Walker (ENTHEOS) and drummer Matt Paulazzo (AEGAEON). On ALLUVIAL's follow-up to 2017's "The Deep Longing For Annihilation", the band plunges into a whirlwind of neck-snapping polyrhythmic riffs, a barrage of double bass and a dynamic avalanche of screams.

"Sarcoma is a type of cancer that grows from connective tissue in the body," says Hauch. "At the end of working on everything, Kevin pinpointed that each song on the record was about the different perils that happen at the hand of one man to another. These perils live in our connections to one another, so 'Sarcoma' became an apt title."

As Hauch began writing the record, he took notice of Muller due to his time in SUFFOCATION. After hearing his vocals on a demo, everything simply clicked, and Kevin joined the band. Fast brothers, it fulfilled a long-term goal. "'The Deep Longing For Annihilation' was supposed to have vocals, but I couldn't find the right guy," he adds. "Some people possess a rare inability to doubt themselves. Kevin can marry that into performances. The day I heard his vocals over the 'Sarcoma' demos was a special one. We've become brothers."

After writing and producing demos at home, ALLUVIAL cut guitars, bass, and vocals with engineer John Douglass (MR. BUNGLE, AMON AMARTH) in Atlanta. The opener "Ulysses" begins with warm guitar echoes before building towards an ominous crescendo. It quickly crumbles under the weight of a thrash riff and brain-rattling growl.

"I was always in trouble in my small hometown," Hauch says. "After going to a county jail, I joined the military and took orders as an equipment operator bound for the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalions. The enlisted side of the military are all misfits of one kind or another. Because of this, it's really a continuation of high school. The military continued raising us, for better or worse. In 2005, I deployed to Iraq and convoyed throughout Baghdad for seven months. If you were in Iraq from 03 to 08, it was generally pretty bad. Because of that, I wouldn't call my experience in Iraq 'unique,' it was just a hot time over there. If you convoyed, you were gonna get shot at, and you were gonna deal with IEDs. If you were in a camp, you were gonna get mortared. If you were infantry and you were kicking down doors, god bless you, you were gonna have it the worst out of anyone. 'Ulysses' is a glossary of my hindsight on that experience."

"Sarcoma" track listing:

01. Ulysses

02. Thy Underling

03. Sarcoma

04. 40 Stories

05. Zero

06. Exponent

07. Sleepers Become Giants

08. The Putrid Sunrise

09. Sugar Paper

10. Anodyne

