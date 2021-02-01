ALL THAT REMAINS Singer PHIL LABONTE Is Four Years Sober

February 1, 2021 0 Comments

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer PHIL LABONTE Is Four Years Sober

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Jasta Show", the Internet show hosted by HATEBREED's Jamey Jasta, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte revealed that he has been sober for four years.

"I just stopped," he said (see video below). "I don't know if I qualify as sober, because I haven't through AA; I just stopped drinking. I stopped because I got divorced and I hit a really low place. It was back in 2017, and it was January. And I'm, like, 'If I keep drinking, I'm probably gonna drink myself to death. So I've gotta put the bottle down.' And I just stopped. So I don't have a really good story or anything. I just was scared to die.

"My wife had left, and it was real dark," he continued. "And I was, like, 'Man, if I keep drinking, I'm either gonna…' I was a gun guy, and I've got a bunch of guns in my house. I'm, like, 'I've gotta make sure that I don't do anything stupid. If I keep drinking, I'm gonna drink myself to death, or some night I'm gonna get low and do something dumb. So I can't have booze around.' I was just, like, everything out of the house — I got rid of it all and just stopped."

Last August, Labonte confirmed to the FM99 WNOR radio station that ALL THAT REMAINS had commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to 2018's "Victim Of The New Disease" album.

ALL THAT REMAINS guitarist Oli Herbert was found dead in October 2018 at the edge of the pond on his Stafford Springs, Connecticut property. He was reported missing by his wife and his body was found by police face down at the edge of the pond where the water was only a few inches deep. He has since been replaced by Jason Richardson, who has previously played with BORN OF OSIRIS and CHELSEA GRIN.

"Victim Of The New Disease" was released in November 2018 via Fearless in North America and Eleven Seven in Europe.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).