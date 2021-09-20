ALL THAT REMAINS Parts Ways With Bassist AARON PATRICK

ALL THAT REMAINS has parted ways with bassist Aaron "Bubble" Patrick.

Patrick announced his exit from the Massachusetts-based metal band in a social media post on Sunday (September 19). He wrote: "After 8 years of touring the world together, ALL THAT REMAINS and I have decided to part ways amicably. I wish nothing but continued success for all of them. Go support the band for 'The Fall Of Ideals' anniversary tour, coming in 2022."

Patrick joined ALL THAT REMAINS in 2015 following the departure of Jeanne Sagan.

As previously reported, ALL THAT REMAINS is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its breakthrough album, "The Fall Of Ideals", with a new vinyl reissue, a tour and a documentary. Due on November 12, the title features such fan favorites as "This Calling", "Six" and "The Air That I Breathe". In addition to the wide release, the band has exclusive colored vinyl variants with deluxe packaging available only at the band's webstore.

Last year, ALL THAT REMAINS vocalist Philip Labonte confirmed to the FM99 WNOR radio station that the band has commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to 2018's "Victim Of The New Disease" album.

"Victim Of The New Disease" was released via Fearless in North America and Eleven Seven in Europe.

ALL THAT REMAINS guitarist Oli Herbert was found dead in October 2018 at the edge of the pond on his Stafford Springs, Connecticut property. He was reported missing by his wife and his body was found by police face down at the edge of the pond where the water was only a few inches deep. He has since been replaced by Jason Richardson, who has previously played with BORN OF OSIRIS and CHELSEA GRIN.

