ALL THAT REMAINS Announces 'The Fall Of Ideals' 15th-Anniversary Tour With MISS MAY I, VARIALS, TALLAH

ALL THAT REMAINS is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their breakthrough album, "The Fall Of Ideals", with a tour and a vinyl reissue. The trek is set for spring 2022, kicking off on March 12 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and running through May 20 in Hartford, Connecticut. MISS MAY I, VARIALS and TALLAH will serve as support. ALL THAT REMAINS will perform "The Fall Of Ideals" in full on this run.
Pre-sales are set for Thursday, October 28 at 10 a.m. time through Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale is set for Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. local time.
"It's finally here," exclaims ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte. "We have been planning this for ages but things have been pretty awkward lately. But we are going to celebrate 15 years of 'The Fall Of Ideals' NOW! We have some really cool things planned and we hope you'll come out and celebrate with us."
The reissue of the album is set for November 12 and available for pre-order. The best-selling title features such fan favorites as "This Calling", "Six" and "The Air That I Breathe". In addition to the wide release, the band has exclusive colored vinyl variants with deluxe packaging available only at the band's webstore.
ALL THAT REMAINS on tour with MISS MAY I, VARIALS and TALLAH:
Mar. 12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Mar. 13 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Mar. 14 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
Mar. 16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Mar. 17 - Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
Mar. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Mar. 21 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
Mar. 24 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
Mar. 25 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
Mar. 26 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
Mar. 27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Mar. 30 – Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
Mar. 31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
Apr. 01 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino
Apr. 02 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Showroom
Apr. 04 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
Apr. 05 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
Apr. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Apr. 08 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Apr. 09 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
Apr. 10 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Apr. 12 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
Apr. 13 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Apr. 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Apr. 16 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall
Apr. 17 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
Apr. 18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Apr. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Apr. 21 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Apr. 22 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
Apr. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Apr. 24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
Apr. 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Apr. 28 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
Apr. 29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
Apr. 30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
May 02 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
May 03 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
May 04 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
May 05 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
May 07 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
May 09 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
May 10 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
May 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
May 13 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels
May 14 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
May 17 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
May 18 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
May 19 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
May 20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
Originally released in 2006, "The Fall Of Ideals" launched a new era for ALL THAT REMAINS — finding the band moving away from the death metal of their first two albums (2002's "Behind Silence And Solitude" and 2004's "This Darkened Heart") and settling into the melodic metalcore that defined their career. "The Fall Of Ideals" also introduced fans to the band's longtime bassist Jeanne Sagan and marked their only album to feature drummer Shannon Lucas. The newcomers joined founding members Phil Labonte (vocals) and Oli Herbert (lead guitars), as well as rhythm guitarist Mike Martin.
In the studio, the Massachusetts quintet partnered with two prominent metal artists: KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Adam Dutkiewicz, who served as producer, and SOILWORK's Peter Wichers, who engineered the sessions. The dynamic, 11-song set found the musicians pushing their sonic boundaries, while Labonte showcased his broad vocal range — from epic, extended screams and in-your-face growls to emotive choruses. The album spawned a variety of enduring favorites, including the hard-driving "This Calling", which featured in the soundtracks to "Saw III" and "Masters Of Horror II", as well as singles "The Air That I Breathe" and "Not Alone". Other highlights included the guitar-forward "Whispers (I Hear You)" and the dramatic "Six", which appeared in "Guitar Hero II".
Upon its release in the summer of 2006, "The Fall Of Ideals" was embraced by fans, becoming the band's first album to break the Billboard 200 (peaking at No. 75) and eventually selling more than 450,000 units. The album also caught the attention of critics. Pop Matters hailed, "ALL THAT REMAINS has made the kind of stylistic leap that most bands can only wish they could pull off… 'The Fall Of Ideals' [is] invigorating from start to finish, and could very well be the metalcore album of the year." BLABBERMOUTH.NET praised, "ALL THAT REMAINS effortlessly blends thrashy twin guitar fireworks and Phil Labonte's raging vocals with soaring clean vocals and overall tunefulness…There is no denying that those guys play their asses off here and the result is immensely gratifying." Lambgoat simply declared, "The entire band executes the songs perfectly," adding that "the production…is full and crisp."
"We're so thankful to everyone who has kept this disc in their hearts for the past 15 years," says Labonte. "We are proud to celebrate the reissue and can't wait to tell you about all the other cool things we have in store."
In the 15 years since "The Fall Of Ideals", ALL THAT REMAINS have built an undeniable legacy as one of this century's most consistent purveyors of heavy music with a bulletproof canon of arena-worthy anthems. Currently consisting of Labonte and Martin, as well as drummer Jason Costa, and lead guitarist Jason Richardson, the band continues to defy the odds of its genre. To date, they have sold more than a million albums worldwide, earning five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart, and boasting more than 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify — an unprecedented feat for any metal band. In 2018, ALL THAT REMAINS released their widely acclaimed ninth studio album, "Victim Of The New Disease".
"The Fall Of Ideals" track listing (vinyl):
Side A:
01. This Calling
02. Not Alone
03. It Dwells In Me
04. We Stand
05. Whispers (I Hear You)
06. The Weak Willed
Side B:
01. Six
02. Become The Catalyst
03. The Air That I Breathe
04. Empty Inside
05. Indictment