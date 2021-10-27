ALL THAT REMAINS Announces 'The Fall Of Ideals' 15th-Anniversary Tour With MISS MAY I, VARIALS, TALLAH

ALL THAT REMAINS is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their breakthrough album, "The Fall Of Ideals", with a tour and a vinyl reissue. The trek is set for spring 2022, kicking off on March 12 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and running through May 20 in Hartford, Connecticut. MISS MAY I, VARIALS and TALLAH will serve as support. ALL THAT REMAINS will perform "The Fall Of Ideals" in full on this run.

Pre-sales are set for Thursday, October 28 at 10 a.m. time through Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale is set for Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

"It's finally here," exclaims ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte. "We have been planning this for ages but things have been pretty awkward lately. But we are going to celebrate 15 years of 'The Fall Of Ideals' NOW! We have some really cool things planned and we hope you'll come out and celebrate with us."

The reissue of the album is set for November 12 and available for pre-order. The best-selling title features such fan favorites as "This Calling", "Six" and "The Air That I Breathe". In addition to the wide release, the band has exclusive colored vinyl variants with deluxe packaging available only at the band's webstore.

ALL THAT REMAINS on tour with MISS MAY I, VARIALS and TALLAH:

Mar. 12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Mar. 13 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Mar. 14 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

Mar. 16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Mar. 17 - Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

Mar. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Mar. 21 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

Mar. 24 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

Mar. 25 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

Mar. 26 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Mar. 27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Mar. 30 – Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

Mar. 31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

Apr. 01 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino

Apr. 02 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Showroom

Apr. 04 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

Apr. 05 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Apr. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Apr. 08 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Apr. 09 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

Apr. 10 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Apr. 12 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

Apr. 13 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Apr. 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Apr. 16 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

Apr. 17 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

Apr. 18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Apr. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Apr. 21 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Apr. 22 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

Apr. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Apr. 24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

Apr. 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Apr. 28 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

Apr. 29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Apr. 30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

May 02 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

May 03 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

May 04 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

May 05 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

May 07 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

May 09 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

May 10 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

May 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

May 13 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

May 14 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

May 17 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

May 18 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

May 19 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

May 20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

Originally released in 2006, "The Fall Of Ideals" launched a new era for ALL THAT REMAINS — finding the band moving away from the death metal of their first two albums (2002's "Behind Silence And Solitude" and 2004's "This Darkened Heart") and settling into the melodic metalcore that defined their career. "The Fall Of Ideals" also introduced fans to the band's longtime bassist Jeanne Sagan and marked their only album to feature drummer Shannon Lucas. The newcomers joined founding members Phil Labonte (vocals) and Oli Herbert (lead guitars), as well as rhythm guitarist Mike Martin.

In the studio, the Massachusetts quintet partnered with two prominent metal artists: KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Adam Dutkiewicz, who served as producer, and SOILWORK's Peter Wichers, who engineered the sessions. The dynamic, 11-song set found the musicians pushing their sonic boundaries, while Labonte showcased his broad vocal range — from epic, extended screams and in-your-face growls to emotive choruses. The album spawned a variety of enduring favorites, including the hard-driving "This Calling", which featured in the soundtracks to "Saw III" and "Masters Of Horror II", as well as singles "The Air That I Breathe" and "Not Alone". Other highlights included the guitar-forward "Whispers (I Hear You)" and the dramatic "Six", which appeared in "Guitar Hero II".

Upon its release in the summer of 2006, "The Fall Of Ideals" was embraced by fans, becoming the band's first album to break the Billboard 200 (peaking at No. 75) and eventually selling more than 450,000 units. The album also caught the attention of critics. Pop Matters hailed, "ALL THAT REMAINS has made the kind of stylistic leap that most bands can only wish they could pull off… 'The Fall Of Ideals' [is] invigorating from start to finish, and could very well be the metalcore album of the year." BLABBERMOUTH.NET praised, "ALL THAT REMAINS effortlessly blends thrashy twin guitar fireworks and Phil Labonte's raging vocals with soaring clean vocals and overall tunefulness…There is no denying that those guys play their asses off here and the result is immensely gratifying." Lambgoat simply declared, "The entire band executes the songs perfectly," adding that "the production…is full and crisp."

"We're so thankful to everyone who has kept this disc in their hearts for the past 15 years," says Labonte. "We are proud to celebrate the reissue and can't wait to tell you about all the other cool things we have in store."

In the 15 years since "The Fall Of Ideals", ALL THAT REMAINS have built an undeniable legacy as one of this century's most consistent purveyors of heavy music with a bulletproof canon of arena-worthy anthems. Currently consisting of Labonte and Martin, as well as drummer Jason Costa, and lead guitarist Jason Richardson, the band continues to defy the odds of its genre. To date, they have sold more than a million albums worldwide, earning five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart, and boasting more than 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify — an unprecedented feat for any metal band. In 2018, ALL THAT REMAINS released their widely acclaimed ninth studio album, "Victim Of The New Disease".

"The Fall Of Ideals" track listing (vinyl):

Side A:

01. This Calling

02. Not Alone

03. It Dwells In Me

04. We Stand

05. Whispers (I Hear You)

06. The Weak Willed

Side B:

01. Six

02. Become The Catalyst

03. The Air That I Breathe

04. Empty Inside

05. Indictment