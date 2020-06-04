All Of SLIPKNOT's 2020 Tour Dates Are Being Moved To 2021: 'Same Time Next Year,' Says COREY TAYLOR

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor has confirmed that all of the band's previously announced 2020 tour dates have been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. "This whole year was booked, and some stuff that hadn't necessarily been announced…," he said during an appearance on yesterday's (Wedneday, June 3) episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation". "We had two shed tours [booked] — we hadn't even announced the second leg of it, which was gonna be later in the fall. So right now, we've basically moved everything until next year. Everything is just basically being picked up and moved — same time next year. Because to us, we're not canceling — we're just postponing. Once everything settles down and everybody is able to catch their breath and everything, and everybody feels good, and hopefully there's been some progress made as far as a vaccine or whatnot, once the tentative fear goes away, everyone's gonna be barking to go to shows. And that's when we're gonna be ready to go again. So, yeah, we just basically moved everything to next year."

According to Taylor, SLIPKNOT's touring cycle, which was originally going to run through the end of the year, is being extended to include all the previously planned shows.

"We're definitely gonna finish up the tour cycle," he said. "'Cause right up until the point where we ended up having to pull the dates, everybody was still, like, 'Are you still coming?' Even though everything was kind of locked down, everybody was still really excited for us to come. If it didn't make any sense, we weren't gonna do it. It just made more sense for us to postpone everything to next year and honor the tickets that we already have, that already are out there, and give something for people to look forward to next year."

Last month, SLIPKNOT canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus crisis.

In March, SLIPKNOT was forced to postpone its Asian tour, including the band's appearance at Knotfest Japan.

SLIPKNOT's latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", came out last August. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

Taylor's debut solo album, which he recorded with his solo band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar, is tentatively due in September.