ALICE IN CHAINS To Be Honored With 2020 Museum Of Pop Culture Founders Award

On December 1, ALICE IN CHAINS will be presented with this year's Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP) Founders Award.

This one-night-only benefit will feature performances by ALICE IN CHAINS, as well as an acclaimed lineup of guest and youth musicians who will put their own twist on some of the band's most iconic songs.

For the first time ever, this annual event will be moving from MoPOP's Sky Church to an online platform where it will be accessible and open for all, giving pop culture lovers across the world an opportunity to connect and become a part of its creative community.

While this year's Founders Award will stream for free and be open to all, like many arts organizations around the country, MoPOP has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. As a community supported non-profit museum and in-person gathering space, closing its doors was especially difficult.

All proceeds raised through Founders Award will provide relief by allowing MoPOP to continue to serve its community, reach young people, and preserve its shared pop culture history during this difficult time.

Since 2007, the Museum of Pop Culture Founders Award has celebrated artists whose noteworthy contributions continue to nurture the next generation of risk-takers.

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Over the course of its remarkable career, ALICE IN CHAINS has garnered multiple Grammy nominations, sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and amassed a diehard international fanbase whose members number in the millions. Their discography features some of the biggest and most important albums in rock history, including 1992's quadruple-platinum-certified "Dirt", 1994's triple-platinum-certified EP "Jar Of Flies", which was the first EP in music history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and 1995's self-titled double-platinum-certified "Alice In Chains", which also entered the Billboard Top 200 at No. 1. They returned in grand style in 2009 with the critically acclaimed "Black Gives Way To Blue", which hit No. 1 across the rock and alternative charts, earned a Grammy nomination, was certified gold and hailed by Vice as "a record that's as powerful as anything the band has done." The band’s latest album released in 2018, "Rainier Fog", hit No. 1 across Billboard's Rock, Alternative and Hard Music charts and No. 1 on the iTunes Rock album chart and earned them a Grammy nod for "Best Rock Album." ALICE IN CHAINS remains one of the most successful and influential American rock bands of all time.

