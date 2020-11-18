ALICE IN CHAINS To Be Honored by METALLICA, KORN And More At Museum Of Pop Culture Ceremony

KORN, METALLICA, MASTODON, Billy Corgan, Dave Navarro and Krist Novoselic are among the artists who will take part in virtual tribute performances when ALICE IN CHAINS is presented with this year's Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP) Founders Award on December 1. ALICE IN CHAINS will also play at the event.

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/singer Jerry Cantrell said in a statement: It feels truly special to receive the MoPOP Founders Award in our home town of Seattle. It's also humbling to be joined by so many of our friends, peers and heroes to rock some AIC tunes. Music has the power to unite, heal and inspire. It is all of ours. Let's continue to create and celebrate that which feeds the soul. Rawk on!"

ALICE IN CHAINS drummer Sean Kinney added: "When we got to make our first record, I thought, great, we will be able to make one record, do our thing and hope for the best. Now, 30 years later, to get this award and still be touring and making music is the most amazing feeling. We are brothers with all of the craziness that goes with it. This is for Layne, Mike, and for all of us now. We can't wait to get back out on the road once this hellish pandemic is behind us."

MoPOP executive director Alexis Lee said: "As our principal fundraiser, Founders Award is always a special event for MoPOP and we're thrilled this year to honor ALICE IN CHAINS and provide free access to this magical evening fans around the world. We're able to show the next generation of creators what's possible through the funds raised at the event that support our youth development programs, our community engagement and access initiatives, and the cutting-edge exhibitions people from around the world come to Seattle to enjoy."

Scheduled performers:

* METALLICA

* Billy Corgan (SMASHING PUMPKINS)

* KORN

* Ann Wilson (HEART)

* Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES)

* Corey Taylor (Slipknot)

* Nancy Wilson (HEART)

* Dave Navarro & Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION)

* Mark Lanegan (SCREAMING TREES, MAD SEASON)

* MASTODON

* Taylor Hawkins (FOO FIGHTERS)

* Krist Novoselic (GIANTS IN THE TREES, ex-NIRVANA)

* Shooter Jennings

* SOUNDGARDEN members with Tad Doyle & Mike McCready

* Dallas Green (CITY AND COLOUR)

* Lily Cornell Silver (daughter of Chris Cornell and Susan Silver)

* FISHBONE

* Liv Warfield

* Chris DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE)

* Ayron Jones

* Bill Herzog

* Bubba Dupree

* Eric + Encarnacion

* Jennifer Johnson & Jillian Raye (GIANTS IN THE TREES)

* Maggie Björklund

* Martin Feveyear

* Nathan Yaccino

* Shaina Shepherd

The stream will be available to the public for the first time. The goal is to raise $1 million to support the museum "in this difficult and unprecedented year."

While this year's Founders Award will stream for free and be open to all, like many arts organizations around the country, MoPOP has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. As a community supported non-profit museum and in-person gathering space, closing its doors was especially difficult.

All proceeds raised through Founders Award will provide relief by allowing MoPOP to continue to serve its community, reach young people, and preserve its shared pop culture history during this difficult time.

Since 2007, the Museum of Pop Culture Founders Award has celebrated artists whose noteworthy contributions continue to nurture the next generation of risk-takers.

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Over the course of its remarkable career, ALICE IN CHAINS has garnered multiple Grammy nominations, sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and amassed a diehard international fanbase whose members number in the millions. Their discography features some of the biggest and most important albums in rock history, including 1992's quadruple-platinum-certified "Dirt", 1994's triple-platinum-certified EP "Jar Of Flies", which was the first EP in music history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and 1995's self-titled double-platinum-certified "Alice In Chains", which also entered the Billboard Top 200 at No. 1. They returned in grand style in 2009 with the critically acclaimed "Black Gives Way To Blue", which hit No. 1 across the rock and alternative charts, earned a Grammy nomination, was certified gold and hailed by Vice as "a record that's as powerful as anything the band has done." The band’s latest album released in 2018, "Rainier Fog", hit No. 1 across Billboard's Rock, Alternative and Hard Music charts and No. 1 on the iTunes Rock album chart and earned them a Grammy nod for "Best Rock Album." ALICE IN CHAINS remains one of the most successful and influential American rock bands of all time.

