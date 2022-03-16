ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Shares Animated Video For 'Siren Song'

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell has released a Nate Merritt-animated video for "Siren Song". The track is featured on Jerry's latest solo album, "Brighten", which came out last October.

Says Cantrell: "I had a great time working with the very talented Nate Merritt and Josh Richman on this video to bring 'Siren Song' to life through animation. Nate's imagery is beautiful and impactful, a perfect visual companion to the music that tells the story I started out with, and travels far beyond it. A true collaborative effort, great work guys."

Cantrell is preparing to hit the road in North America in support of "Brighten". The trek will kick on March 24 at the Palace Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota and make stops in major cities such as Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle and Los Angeles, to name a few.

To make this tour even more attractive for fans, Jerry recently announced special VIP event packages at each show that offer fans tiered selections of exclusive experiences. These experiences include a meet-and-greet and photo opp with Jerry, personal autographed items of your choice, premium merch items, and at the top tier, a signed official "Atone" Gibson JC Signature Acoustic guitar. The guitar includes a letter of authenticity. Packages start at $100 all the way to $5,500, which includes the Gibson guitar.

Jerry's band for the tour will consist of Tyler Bates (guitar), Greg Puciato (backing vocals), Gil Sharone (drums), George Adrian (bass), Michael Rozon (pedal steel) and Jason Achilles (keyboards). The set will include songs from "Brighten" along with favorite hits from Jerry's catalog.

"Brighten" has received praise from critics, including Kerrang!, which called it a "vivid, contemporary self-portrait of one of the most distinctive voices in hard rock. A long-overdue show of individual brilliance." Classic Rock proclaimed it "his best yet. The work of a songwriter who is happy within his life, it spans a broad arc of styles." The Sun commented: "A rich, organic album... 'Brighten' is brilliant."

"Brighten" is Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years. Co-produced with film composer Tyler Bates and Paul Fig (longtime engineer), the LP got its beginnings just before the pandemic hit. They welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on select bass tracks, Puciato contributing to backing vocals and drummers Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney). Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) handled the mixing of "Brighten".

Jerry's new effort marks his first full-length release since "Degradation Trip", the epic solo album he made in 2002 with future METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo and FAITH NO MORE drummer Mike Bordin.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two previous solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, the aforementioned "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

