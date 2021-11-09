ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Announces Intimate Q&A Session And Acoustic Performance In Los Angeles

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell will celebrate the release of his new solo album, "Brighten", with an intimate question-and-answer session, storytelling and acoustic performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, November 18.
Released on October 29, "Brighten" was co-produced by Jerry over the past year with film composer Tyler Bates and Cantrell's longtime engineer Paul Figueroa. They welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ. Other rock legends added to the fun of this LP, including Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) overseeing the mixing of "Brighten". Together, they recorded eight originals and the LP closes with an approved-by-Elton John cover of his classic "Goodbye" as the finale.
Cantrell played a pair of sold-out solo shows in Los Angeles joined by an eclectic group of musicians and friends, several of whom appear on "Brighten".
"It was fun to play tunes I hadn't performed in years from 'Boggy Depot' and 'Degradation Trip'," Jerry said. "Tyler Bates not only introduced me to a lot of cool players, he also helped me put the band together for the shows, and performed with me."
"Brighten" spawned from those gigs.
"It was like an old-school '70s record where a multitude of musicians played," smiled Cantrell. "So it's not a set band. I got to make music with a bunch of people I never had before, along with friends like Duff, Tyler and Gil who I've worked with previously."
Jerry's new effort marks his first full-length release since "Degradation Trip", the epic solo album he made in 2002 with future METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo and FAITH NO MORE drummer Mike Bordin.
Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, the aforementioned "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".
ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.
Join me and the musicians behind #Brighten for a special evening at the @GRAMMYMuseum® in LA on November 18. Tickets are limited and on sale now. Visit https://t.co/guv9z0LMS3 for more details. pic.twitter.com/NPJeXTBXAH
— Jerry Cantrell (@JerryCantrell) November 8, 2021
