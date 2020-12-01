ALICE IN CHAINS Hasn't Commenced Work On Follow-Up To 'Rainier Fog': 'We Planned On Taking A Year Off'

During an appearance earlier today (Tuesday, December 1) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell and drummer Sean Kinney were asked about a possible follow-up to their "Rainier Fog" album, which came out in August 2018. Jerry said: "We actually planned on taking a year off. This thing that happened to us" — referring to the coronavirus pandemic — "all hit a window when we planned on being off. So we're just waiting to see how this pans out and plays out. Obviously, a lot of people are affected. We're pretty blessed and lucky where we are while we're all weathering this together. But, as you know, we're part of a community that relies on getting people together to work and have fun. So we're just seeing how this all plays out. And [we're] hopeful for the vaccines. And we don't wanna go back to work until it's safe to work, and I don't think anybody will. So I'm kind of thinking we're gonna be off again for about another year."

"We just kind of planned on taking a year off," Sean echoed Jerry's words. "Jerry had a solo thing he wanted to do. Will [singer William DuVall] was gonna go do his thing and was starting up on that. So it was kind of a plan to take this time off and people could go do whatever they wanted to do — do their own deal. And then this kind of shut those things down to a degree. So we haven't really had a discussion of if, when, where, what, why, but I would assume, probably… Like Jerry said, I don't think we're gonna magically be okay to go back and everybody get back to the life they had before within the next year. Maybe by this time next year, if there's enough vaccine.

"Our industry, as you know, is completely existent upon people having disposable income — a little extra dough to buy a ticket or something to go see something — and then cramming as many people as you can as close to each other into whatever-size venue you can fill with people," he added. "So it is the worst situation, probably, of anything."

Later tonight, ALICE IN CHAINS will be presented with this year's Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP) Founders Award. This one-night-only benefit will feature performances by ALICE IN CHAINS, as well as an acclaimed lineup of guest and youth musicians who will put their own twist on some of the band's most iconic songs. Set to appear are KORN, METALLICA, MASTODON, Billy Corgan, Dave Navarro and Krist Novoselic, among others.

