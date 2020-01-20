ALICE IN CHAINS Frontman WILLIAM DUVALL Releases 'Smoke And Mirrors' Video

Recording artist William DuVall, frontman for the iconic band ALICE IN CHAINS, has released a live video for "Smoke And Mirrors", recorded at Holly Lane Studios.

"Smoke And Mirrors" is a dark and sultry affair, centred around love and the firm grasp that it’s capable of taking. The acoustic tones have the power to both pulverize and comfort, with William's voice gracefully soaring overhead as he pours his incredible voice all over the rich landscape beneath him.

William will embark on the second leg of his tour on February 15, taking him through the United States, Europe, and Russia in support of his critically acclaimed solo effort, "One Alone". This live video captures the emotional power in the song perfectly and serves as a glimpse of what to expect from his upcoming live dates.

"One Alone" is DuVall's debut solo release and marks a new chapter in his storied career. The critically acclaimed 11-track album shows DuVall's powerful voice with nothing but an acoustic guitar to back it. With over 166,000 views on YouTube, "'Til The Light Guides Me Home", the lead single off "One Alone", brought attention to the record upon release.

In contrast to the multi-layered sonic assault, comprising most of his discography, "One Alone" is as sparse and intimate as it gets — part late-night confessional, part living room concert. As William describes it: "I felt the need to peel everything back. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter."

From the romantic pleas of "Strung Out On A Dream", "White Hot" and "Still Got A Hold On My Heart" to the betrayal of a close friend addressed in "The Veil Of All My Fears", these solo acoustic performances cut right to the raw nerve at the heart of each song.

As a meditation on heartbreak, resilience, and hard-won wisdom, "One Alone" offers rewards that can’t be found anywhere else by an artist who continues to forge a singular path across a boundless musical landscape. William's upcoming tour serves as a rare opportunity to witness a stadium-conquering artist at his most vulnerable, tugging directly at the heartstrings of those lucky enough to attend.

Prior to joining ALICE IN CHAINS in 2006, DuVall was a member of punk rock bands AWARENESS VOID OF CHAOS, NEON CHRIST, BL'AST! and FINAL OFFERING. DuVall's long musical history also includes COMES WITH THE FALL and ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist Jerry Cantrell's solo work.

Cantrell befriended the members of COMES WITH THE FALL in the early 2000s, playing shows with the band on the West Coast, then enlisting the musicians to tour with him as both opening act and backing group in support of his album "Degradation Trip".

DuVall appears on the last three ALICE IN CHAINS albums: 2009's "Black Gives Way To Blue", 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" and 2018's "Rainier Fog".

