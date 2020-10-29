ALICE IN CHAINS, ANTHRAX And MASTODON Members Cover SOUNDGARDEN's 'Rusty Cage' (Video)

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante has teamed up with ALICE IN CHAINS singer William DuVall, MASTODON guitarist Bill Kelliher and METAL ALLEGIANCE bassist Mark Menghi to record a cover version of the SOUNDGARDEN classic "Rusty Cage", filmed while they were in quarantine.

Benante uploaded a video of the performance to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "Rusty Cage...first song off of Badmotorfinger and a Damn Good one at that! This song makes me wanna drive fast.

"I was a @soundgarden fan as soon as I heard 'hunted down'. I then heard the FOPP ep on which they had covered an @ohioplayers song (Honey was a great Album) and I was Hooked. I saw them numerous times from 1988-89 to playing festivals with them a few years ago. I always thought they had 'it': they were tight but loose,up and down,in and out of tune, heavy and soft, always unique. I always loved the way @Chriscornellofficial sang, His voice was so Recognizable. I saw them at the Armory in New York and he came out and did an acapella version of Beth by @kissonline , I got goosebumps.

"We are celebrating the music they created with this version of Rusty Cage. When @billy_butterslax , @markmenghi, @williamduvallofficial and I decided to Jam this one out it was because it moved us when we first heard it and dammit, it still does!

"Hope you all enjoy it and Take the time to think what Good Music does to your soul.

"Thank you to @dlevanchuk and @tom.w.tapley . Love to #kimthayil #mattcameron #benshepherd ."

Benante has been using his coronavirus downtime to connect virtually with other metal musicians and share videos of them covering various pop, rock and metal tracks, including those by RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, Billie Eilish and Tom Petty.

ANTHRAX has spent most of the last four years touring in support of its latest album, "For All Kings", which was released in February 2016. A follow-up effort is expected in 2021.

